Dog Chews Up Rs 15,000 Cash, Costs Owners Further Rs 11,000 in Vet Bills

This is one taste most people would never want their pet dogs to acquire. Ozzie, a Labradoodle from North Wales in the United Kingdom, not only chewed up an envelope full of cash but also cost its owners money in vet bills.Owner Judith Wright, 64, told Sky News that someone “owed us money and popped it through the letterbox for us, that's how Ozzie got hold of it.”Having munched eight £20 notes (approximately Rs. 14,500), Ozzie's owners took him to Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice where they had to induce vomiting.A spokesperson for the vet service told Sky News that owners will have to pay £130 (around Rs. 11,000) for the treatment."It's been an expensive Monday for Ozzie's owners," the group posted to Facebook on Monday along with a photo of Ozzie and the thrown-up cash. Besides the money, Ozzie also threw up a plastic money bag and clip."He has been known to eat other items before but never money," Judith Wright told the BBC.Her husband Neil Wright was glad that the pooch was safe."Thankfully he has made a full recovery," he said.The Wrights are now planning to fit a cage to their letterbox to prevent any further problems.The Bank of England reimburses damaged money if at least half a bank note can be produced, according to BCC, leaving Judith and Neil Wright with a chance to reclaim £80 of the chewed-up money.