Dog Clears Way For Herd of Cattle Amid Snow Storm, Video Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video of a small dog leading a herd of cattle in a windy snowstorm has melted multiple hearts on the internet. The viral clip was shared online by an Administrative Officer hailing from Jharkhand, Sanjay Kumar. In the inspiring clip, a dog can be seen braving the extreme cold condition but does not budge from helping the cows, who appear to be walking towards their shelter. The small dog clears the way for the herd of cattle, which is following in its footsteps.

While sharing the clip, the officer penned an inspiring caption about ‘leadership’. He wrote in Hindi, “Netrtvakarta vah hai jo doosaron ke liye raah banaaye, phir bhale hee vah chhota ho ya bada (A leader is one who paves the way for others, be it small or big)?” Watch the video below:

The adorable clip has become a massive source of inspiration for many. A user while responding to the clip expressed how good deeds only result in building unbreakable faith, “If your conscience is used for the good of the people, then the thread of faith never breaks.”

Another added, “It is very true. Leadership is a position, not a post.”

Meanwhile, a user praised the lively spirit of the dog and wrote, “Awesome dog doing a great job as a bulldog should.”

Another commented, “Your Dog is so adorable and very smart; He is one to depend on. I love the cows trusting your Pup to lead them to safety!”

One more joined, “People should take lessons from animals.”

Within just two days, the clip has garnered over fifty-eight thousand views and more than two thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. The origin of the video remains unclear. Pets and their antics can simply brighten someone’s day and this video is proof of that.

