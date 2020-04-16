BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Dog Dies of Snake Bite after Trying to Save Sleeping Owner in Telangana

For Representation.

Kishore and his other family members were seen wailing at the body of Snoopi, the name they had given to their pet dog.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Proving its faithfulness to man, a pet dog sacrificed its life to save its owner from a poisonous snake.

The owner was sleeping when the dog, a Pomeranian, engaged a snake which had slithered into the house.

The incident occurred in Kallur in Telangana's Khammam district on Sunday. Kishore, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), was enjoying his siesta when the canine spotted a snake entering the house. It started barking and sensing danger to its master's life, engaged the reptile in a fight.

On hearing the cries of the dog, which had suffered a venomous bite, Kishore found the snake. He killed the snake with a stick and took his pet to a veterinarian but it died on the way.

