Dog Doing Yoga With CISF Personnel at Delhi Metro Station Impresses Internet

The internet is filled with adorable animal videos and watching them perform incredible feats is simply delightful. One such video has gone viral on the internet, and it has everyone obsessed. The video, featuring a dog performing yoga asanas with CISF personnel, is melting the hearts of all animal lovers on the internet.

In the video, a CISF personnel is seen training a dog at a metro station in Delhi. The personnel is seen performing some yoga poses and the dog is perfectly imitating him. The doggo followed the instruction obediently till the end. While the two were practising yoga at the metro station, many commuters can be seen capturing the moment on their mobile phones.

“CISF showcasing the training bond at the metro station,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

The video that was shared a few days ago has garnered over 24.5k views as of now. Social media users dropped mushy comments, reacting to the clip. “This is awesome,” a user wrote while another called the video “amazing.”. A third user added, “This is brilliant. What a smart doggo”.

“Love this video,” read another comment.

Several other users shared their reactions using fire and heart emoticons.

This isn’t the first time a video of a dog went viral on the internet. Previously, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an adorable video of a dog and its owner, which is truly incredible. A dog and its owner can be seen jumping on a terrace in the video. When the man begins to jump, the dog follows suit. “Got me a huge smile,” read the caption posted with the video.

Take a look here:

Got me a huge smile… pic.twitter.com/MU3rbnHZmj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 4, 2022

On seeing this video, several users also commented about the relationship between the owner and his pet. Watch the video below. The video amassed over 73.8k views and still counting.

