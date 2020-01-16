Dog Finding Favorite Toy in Home Destroyed By Australian Bushfire is Too Pure

Bushfires in Australia have wrecked hundreds of households and killed thousands of animals. One of the most devastating fires in the history of the world have left people hopeless and in despair.

A recent picture of a dog being reunited with his favourite toy, however, is warming hearts all across the Internet.

The Zagame family, 7News Melbourne reports, had their home ravaged by the fires. When they came back to see if anything went unscathed, the picture looked grim.

Until OJ, the family dog, found his favourite stuffed toy from the rubble, and refused to let go.

The heart-warming reunion was captured by Channel 7 reporter Louisa Cheatley, who uploaded it on social media.

“OJ” returned to his Wairewa home today that was completely destroyed by fire. He found his favourite stuffed toy in the rubble. #vicfires @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/bg8jL8SH3F — Louisa Cheatley (@LouisaCheatley) January 14, 2020

The image soon went viral and was shared widely.

This is OJ. After safely evacuating, him and his family returned to their home in Wairewa, Australia yesterday to find it entirely destroyed by the fires. But amongst the rubble, OJ found his favorite toy had survived. 14/10 never letting it go again pic.twitter.com/gx3d0P5349 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 15, 2020

One Twitter user called it the “best story ever” and stressed the need of sharing such love-filled tales. People were won over by the Golden Retriever’s adorableness and even opted to fund the family and give the dog more toys.

does the family have a gofundme we can donate to to help rebuild their home (and buy OJ more toys) — taylor (@bakakarat) January 15, 2020

You can have all of my toys, OJ. I’m so glad your family is ok pic.twitter.com/4xtvyJPCsn — JimJamesTheDog (@JimJamesWoofs) January 15, 2020

He evacuate, he return, thankfully replacing his favorite toy is not a concern pic.twitter.com/MV3hYUmU3C — ℙ ℂ (@PAVGOD) January 15, 2020

frens help through ruff times pic.twitter.com/PmGWMpIvNL — not my dog (@notmydoggo) January 15, 2020

Mostly, people were left overwhelmed with emotions.

https://twitter.com/samaier/status/1217524443922100224

He protec, he attac, he's got his best friend back! — Tina (@SpecialSBM) January 15, 2020

I’m happy that he found his favorite stuff toy. I hope this beautiful dog has a loving and caring family he can be with and somewhere warm where he is taken care to stay. I can imagine how happy he was to see his favorite stuffed toy. — (@ReneeSergi) January 14, 2020

I'm glad you found your fren, OJ. Things will get better, buddy, as long as we have our frens. — Bizzi (@bizzimomma2) January 15, 2020

The Zagame family hails from Wairewa, which is in Victoria. They had to leave their home behind, like many others, to save themselves from the fire.

They returned on January 14 to make an assessment of the loss incurred, when OJ reunited with his toy.

Speaking to the Australian news portal, the family said they were expecting it to be in millions of dollars.

