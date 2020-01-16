Take the pledge to vote

Dog Finding Favorite Toy in Home Destroyed By Australian Bushfire is Too Pure

Australia's bushfire has destroyed homes, hundreds of acres of property, killed many animals and left 28 people dead.

Trending Desk

January 16, 2020
Dog Finding Favorite Toy in Home Destroyed By Australian Bushfire is Too Pure
Bushfires in Australia have wrecked hundreds of households and killed thousands of animals. One of the most devastating fires in the history of the world have left people hopeless and in despair.

A recent picture of a dog being reunited with his favourite toy, however, is warming hearts all across the Internet.

The Zagame family, 7News Melbourne reports, had their home ravaged by the fires. When they came back to see if anything went unscathed, the picture looked grim.

Until OJ, the family dog, found his favourite stuffed toy from the rubble, and refused to let go.

The heart-warming reunion was captured by Channel 7 reporter Louisa Cheatley, who uploaded it on social media.

The image soon went viral and was shared widely.

One Twitter user called it the “best story ever” and stressed the need of sharing such love-filled tales. People were won over by the Golden Retriever’s adorableness and even opted to fund the family and give the dog more toys.

Mostly, people were left overwhelmed with emotions.

The Zagame family hails from Wairewa, which is in Victoria. They had to leave their home behind, like many others, to save themselves from the fire.

They returned on January 14 to make an assessment of the loss incurred, when OJ reunited with his toy.

Speaking to the Australian news portal, the family said they were expecting it to be in millions of dollars.

