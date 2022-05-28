'Dog Food': Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill Signature Worth Rs 1800 Dish Mocked Online

British renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his no-nonsense take when it comes to food. From cussing at contestants on reality television shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Master Chef to becoming the subject of hilarious memes, Ramsay has emerged as a unique pop culture figure. However, social media has given netizens an opportunity to reverse the unapologetic criticism over its head and give it back to Ramsay. Most recently the chef was trolled for one of the dishes served at his restaurant.

Earlier this week, Ramsay shared a video of a dish that was not much praised by Tweeples. Sharing the video on Twitter, he added the caption, “A Savoy Grill signature. Arnold Bennett Soufflé with aged cheddar sauce. Simply perfect.”

There were many who liked the presentation of the dish, as one comment read, “Looks good.” However, there were those who refused to mince their words. One of the blunt comments on the video read, “Looks like a candle with shot sauce on it.”

Another user commented, “So Mashed Potatoes with cheese sauce…might make this for dinner tonight.” A furious viewer wrote, “The sauce is raw!”

“God! That looks like puke,” read another comment.

This is not the first time Ramsay has come under criticism from netizens. Last year he shared his own spin on the classic British dish of fish and chips, but the sky-high price tag did not go well with the customers. The dish priced at about $33 (around Rs 2,500) included a plate of cider-battered gurnard, served with minted peas and warm tartar sauce. The price did not include the french fries, which cost about $9 (Rs 700) and come topped with bonito salt.

As Ramsay shared the dish on Twitter, netizens shared their reaction. One of the users commented, “A tad bit expensive if you ask me; but I’m sure you know that.”

Another user had commented, “With them prices do I get to keep the plates?”

“Whoever would pay $32 dollars for that piece of fish is an idiot sandwich. Is this your way of weeding them out?”

What are your thoughts on Ramsay’s recent dish?

