Dog Found With no Paws in Russian Forest Gets New Life After Prosthetics Operation

A small beige pooch, which was found abandoned in a forest of Russia with four stumps, was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws and is now ready for a new life.

After the two weeks of operation, the rescued dog is still weak and tired but she will soon be leading a normal pooch life.

Monika, the rescued dog, was found by some workers in Plastunovskaya, a village in southern Russia in December 2020. Initially, doctors suggested that due to the severe injuries, the pooch should be put down but with a crowd-funding campaign, the complex operation was succeeded.

The operation was conducted by 33-year-old vet Sergei Gorshkov based in the city of Novosibirsk. Talking to CNN, Gorshkov said that he was surprised by her speedy recovery. Since 2015, Gorshkov has successfully fitted more than 37 animals with prosthetic limbs, but Monika was the first dog to be benefitted from his operation.

According to reports, after rescuing from the forest, Monica was brought into the care of animal rescue volunteers Marina Gapich and Alla Leonkina, they refused the veterinary advice to euthanize her and contacted Gorshkov. They believed that Monika’s paws were not cut off in an accident, but someone had ruthlessly cut them intentionally.

After coming in contact with the doctor, Marina Gapich and Alla Leonkina raised more than Rs 4 lakh for the operation through an online funding campaign, and with it, the dog got new legs. Monika’s prosthetic titanium legs were made with the help of a 3D printer and then were bio coated. The vet Gorshkov said, “Her bones will gradually develop and adapt to the artificial limbs. I am happy that I have given new life to Monika.”

