Dog 'Gearing up' Before Going Shopping Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Has Anand Mahindra Impressed

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who does not shy away from sharing his opinion about things that happen across the globe, had his own point of view on the Covid-19.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he made a follow-up post in which he has shared a TikTok video of a dog going to a grocery store all by itself to get goods. The dog, who can be seen wearing a mask, commutes in an automatic car.

Captioning the adorable video, Mahindra wrote, “I tweeted yesterday asking how life could be permanently ‘reset’ due to the Covid-19 virus & since then my box has been flooded with hilarious memes. This one takes the prize—I mean pooch!”

I tweeted yesterday asking how life could be permanently ‘reset’ due to the Covid-19 virus & since then my box has been flooded with hilarious memes. This one takes the prize—I mean pooch! 😊 pic.twitter.com/N1xDsjDmPj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2020

The clip has already received over 59 thousand views and 1,100 retweets.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Mahindra Group had tweeted a news story, in which he had mentioned that the crisis of Coronavirus would pass but also force the world to ‘press a permanent reset button’, eventually leading to a rise in greener footprint.

“The crisis will pass, but I think it’s making the world press a permanent ‘Reset’ button. 1) It’ll accelerate working from home 2) lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences 3) More video calls, less meetings.4) Less air travel, leading to a greener footprint. Anything else?”