Best Barking Sensor: 'Smart Boi' Dog Helps Owner to Park Vehicle, Video Goes Viral

Social media is full of dog videos that go viral daily as they become the center of attraction among users. Where some videos are cute, some leave you wondering that how come is it possible. A dog video, in which the canine is acting as a parking sensor, is going viral on Twitter. Shared on the accountHumor and Animals, the video shows the dog assisting the car driver to safely park the car. He is seen sitting on the pavement behind the car, pointing towards the driver.

As soon as the car is about to touch the pavement, he barks to instruct him to stop the car.The Twitter account, which posted the video, had captioned it as the “best barking sensor you can get.”

Netizens are in awe of the video and have posted hilarious comments on the post. One of the users asked that whether this feature comes along with the car or it has to be instilled later. Another one asked, “Imagineliving in a world run by Golden Retrievers?”

The video is being widely shared on the microblogging site.More than 33 thousand people have retweeted the video so far.The Twitter handle, Humor and Animalsis full of bizarre, funny, and cute videos of dogs. However, the parking sensor video garnered the most attention.

It is not the first time when a video of a dog helping to park a car has gone viral. A similar video of canine was shared on Facebook by a page name, Woof Woof.

Earlier too, several videos of dogs doing things whichone can’t even think of have gone viral. With lesser efforts, canines are the all-time stars of social media. Videos of dogs doing yoga, mopping the floor, dancing, smiling have taken social media by storm time and again.

