Dog Helps US Customs and Border Protection Seize Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Burritos

Apart from being man’s best friend, dogs are also a huge asset to the security forces across the globe. In a recent incident, a canine helped the US Customs and Border Protection force by sniffing fentanyl pills worth nearly $60,000. In an official release, it was informed that Arizona’s Yuma Sector Border Patrol found several packages of fentanyl pills that were hidden inside burritos at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint on March 30.

The person who was found with the fentanyl pills has been arrested. He is a 37-year-old lawfully admitted permanent resident. The pills were seized from him and were processed as per the guidelines issued by Customs and Border Protection. Further, the weight of seized good was little over five pounds.

Describing the incident, the security force mentioned that it happened around 3 PM after a canine handler was referred to a male driver of Chevrolet Tahoe by the dog. After he was alerted, he took the accused to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area. On being taken there the furry animal referred to a black backpack that the man was carrying. Upon inspection, the US Customs and Border Protection force personnel found multiple packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside breakfast burritos.

The department said that smugglers are under wrong impression that they can disguise drugs within food and other things and get away with it. The truth, the force emphasises, is that canines have the capability to find the target odour among various other odours present. As a result, this trick of disguise more than often tends to fail.

Previously, in February, the federal agents in Cincinnati had seized corn flakes coated with cocaine. The agents caught it from a person who was travelling to Hong Kong from South America. The approximate cost of the seizure was around $3 million.