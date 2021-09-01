Dog Interrupting Live Weather Report is Twitter's 'Favourite WFH Problem'

The phrase 'raining cats and dogs' is often used to describe heavy rains but have you heard of a dog coming to alert people about rain or weather? You might think that we have gone crazy but something similar happened during Meteorologist Anthony Farnell’s weather report on a Canadian TV channel Global News' recent broadcast. Farnell's adorable pooch casually walked into the frame during the broadcast and became a point of attraction. The footage of the broadcast has now created a storm on the internet and ‘Storm the Weather Dog’ has become the internet’s, newfound love.

The clip starts off with Farnell explaining the weather forecast for August 29 as the Goldendoodle is seen walking carefreely into the frame. While the puppy's appearance was quite a distraction, Farnell continued to report about the weather almost unaffected by his pet's presence. He goes on to report about the weather and concluded flawlessly. The clip of the incident was later shared on social media by the TV channel.

The clip shared on the YouTube Channel of Global News has so far garnered over 2.8 lakh views along with several comments. Users could not hold back in appreciating the dog's cuteness and said that the video was the 'best storm forecast ever.' Sharing his reaction, a user wrote, "oh my… Best stormy weather forecast ever! I have no clue what was being said! I just couldn't take my eyes off of this adorable Storm and then another cutie, Charlie at the end? I just melted"

The clip soon found its way to other social media platforms where users shared it with their reactions to the hilarious video.

My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7— rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

Check some of the other reactions:

That is funny. It must be a goldendoodle, they have to be next to you! I couldn’t pay attention to his forecast😂— Elena Keeney (@ElenaKeeney) August 31, 2021

That's amazing. So good. The dog is like what are you pointing at? Dude there is nothing there?— Jason (@pushiepedlar) August 30, 2021

He needs to lean into this! Pick up the pupper, and use their paws to point for the rest of the presentation 🐶😄— Compute This 💻 (@MixtUpMixy) August 31, 2021

However, this is not the first time the pooch has made its way to the screen. Earlier in 2012, the dog had gone viral after appearing behind the anchor’s desk.

