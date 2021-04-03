Russian TV Reporter Interrupted by Dog Who Ran Away With Her Microphone Live on Air

A Russian television news report that was going live on Friday went viral after a dog ran away with the reporter’s microphone on air. The incident occurred in Moscow when a reporter for the Russian news channel Mir TV named Nadezda Serezhkina who was reading out the news from the streets on live tv when a dog jumped in, grabbed her microphone and ran off with it.

“Hello Ellina," the reporter was saying in the shot.

A video of the incident was shared on social media by a journalist and has been going viral ever since.

Here’s a video of a dog stealing a microphone during a live shot. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/YCFGVSaNOz — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 2, 2021

According to MSN News, studio anchor Elina Dashkueva was left dumbfounded after the apparently stray dog ran away with Serezhkina’s microphone. A confused Dashkueva ended up telling viewers that the connection was abruptly lost.

It isn’t unusual for television journalists to be interrupted by animals on live television. Just last month, a little puppy crashed a live weather broadcast from Leesburg town in Virginia, United States. As Bob Barnard, a reporter at FOX 5 DC was reporting from the snow-covered neighbourhood, a puppy came running towards him. The reporter picked up the pet dog and exclaimed, “Forget the people we talked to earlier! I want to get to know this dog."

Not just photobombing animals, tv journalists have to often face much worse. Earlier in March this year, a television reporter from San Diego proved just how dangerous even reporting from relatively safe places could be. Jeff McAdam from Fox5 was reporting from West Harbor Drive when his report about virtual conventions was interrupted by the sounds of bullets after a scuffle between officers and a civilian resulted in a shootout.