Dog Jumps From Six-story Building, Survives After Crashing Through Car Sunroof
A French bulldog survived a fall after crashing through the sunroof of a car parked in the street.
Image posted by @heiny_and_winst / Instagram.
A dog miraculously survived a plunge from a six-story building in the United States after his fall was broken by the sunroof of a car parked below.
Emma Heinrich said Winston bolted up several flights of stairs just as she unleashed him while entering her apartment in Manhattan, California. The French bulldog then raced onto the roof through a door that had been left open— and jumped.
"Before he could slow himself down it was too late and I watched him disappear over the edge, falling six stories landing with a terrifying crash," Heinrich wrote in an Instagram post. "In a panic, I rushed downstairs trying to prepare myself to pick up my lifeless dog."
View this post on Instagram
We now interrupt your regularly programmed negative news stories to bring you one with a miracle happy ending! *Winston is unenthused about being on the local news. He told me he won’t settle for anything less than @theellenshow moving forward.* . . Our Frenchie Winston got loose in the stairwell of our LES apartment building and managed to make it onto the roof. Trying to play a game of keepaway he dashed away from me and ran the length of the roof toward the front edge. Before he could slow himself down it was too late and I watched him disappear over the edge, falling six stories landing with a terrifying crash. In a panic, I rushed downstairs trying to prepare myself to pick up my lifeless dog. I reach the street to not only find him alive, but sitting up in the front seat of a parked car looking at the stunned crowd surrounding him. He managed to break his fall perfectly on top of the car’s closed sunroof. He crashed through it and tumbled safely into the front seat. I was in shock. I frantically climbed on the hood of the car and by the skin of his neck pulled Winston through the broken sunroof, handing him off to my husband as I searched for the closest 24 hour animal hospital. He had a few cuts and scrapes and was hyperventilating, but didn’t express any signs of being in pain. We rushed him to @bluepearlvet as fast as we could and I handed him over, with tears on my face and blood on my hands. Miraculously he did not break a single bone in his body. Bruising to his lungs kept him in an oxygen chamber for his 36-hour stay, but all signs of bruising were gone at the time of his release. He has literally walked away from this with nothing more than a couple stitches. We are so grateful for every single coincidence that allowed him to survive this fall. It truly is nothing short of a miracle. 😇 . . #famous #miracle #survivor #frenchbulldog #frenchiesofinstagram #frenchie #frenchies #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #instagood #igdaily #cutedogs #viral #localnews #lowereastside #nyc #ibelieveicanfly #superdog #9lives #ellendegeneres #helpus #vetbillsfordays #worthit
"It was one of the most terrifying moments that I've experienced. It was really, really scary," Heinrich told CBS News. "The three seconds between him going over the edge and making impact felt like hours."
But miraculously the dog had survived the fall after crashing through the sunroof of a car parked in the street.
Heinrich said she found Winston “heavily panting” and having suffered some bruises and a cut on his hind leg due to the crash.
"He was just up, sitting on the driver's seat,” she said.
“Everyone was like, 'Is this your dog?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' I was almost, couldn't speak for a minute because I was in shock and awe that he was seemingly so OK," the woman said.
A Reddit user posted a photo of the dog being helped out of the car, describing how onlookers including him were shocked to find the dog in the car after presuming a “giant smash alongside a woman shrieking” to be an accident.
So this dog just jumped off a roof in the LES and went through the sunroof of a car parked on the street. from r/nyc
The dog was rushed to a pet hospital by Heinrich and her husband for emergency treatment.
"I was told by the vet initially that despite not having broken any bones, X-rays showed
significant bruising to his lungs," CNN quoted Heinrich as saying.
Winston was discharged after spending 36 hours in an oxygen chamber.
"I'm still trying to wrap my head around the astronomical odds of him walking away from this fall with nothing more than a few cuts and scratches," she said, adding the dog was “doing absolutely amazing" after returning home.
"He is still a little bit stiff, but that is quickly fading and we are seeing him start to return to his regular playful self," she said.
The woman said although she was feeling ok now, she would have been devastated if the outcome of the dog’s fall had turned out to be any different.
She said she was grateful for “each little coincidence aligned the way they did allowing him survive this and not have any serious injuries.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Siblings from Shillong Donate Two Years of Savings for Flood Victims
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Visits Actor's Residence After Grandfather's Death
- India vs West Indies: Kohli and Gayle Shake it Up in Rain Break
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+
- Inter Milan Sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United