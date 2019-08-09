Dog Jumps From Six-story Building, Survives After Crashing Through Car Sunroof

A dog miraculously survived a plunge from a six-story building in the United States after his fall was broken by the sunroof of a car parked below.

Emma Heinrich said Winston bolted up several flights of stairs just as she unleashed him while entering her apartment in Manhattan, California. The French bulldog then raced onto the roof through a door that had been left open— and jumped.

"Before he could slow himself down it was too late and I watched him disappear over the edge, falling six stories landing with a terrifying crash," Heinrich wrote in an Instagram post. "In a panic, I rushed downstairs trying to prepare myself to pick up my lifeless dog."

"It was one of the most terrifying moments that I've experienced. It was really, really scary," Heinrich told CBS News. "The three seconds between him going over the edge and making impact felt like hours."

But miraculously the dog had survived the fall after crashing through the sunroof of a car parked in the street.

Heinrich said she found Winston “heavily panting” and having suffered some bruises and a cut on his hind leg due to the crash.

"He was just up, sitting on the driver's seat,” she said.

“Everyone was like, 'Is this your dog?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' I was almost, couldn't speak for a minute because I was in shock and awe that he was seemingly so OK," the woman said.

A Reddit user posted a photo of the dog being helped out of the car, describing how onlookers including him were shocked to find the dog in the car after presuming a “giant smash alongside a woman shrieking” to be an accident.

The dog was rushed to a pet hospital by Heinrich and her husband for emergency treatment.

"I was told by the vet initially that despite not having broken any bones, X-rays showed

significant bruising to his lungs," CNN quoted Heinrich as saying.

Winston was discharged after spending 36 hours in an oxygen chamber.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around the astronomical odds of him walking away from this fall with nothing more than a few cuts and scratches," she said, adding the dog was “doing absolutely amazing" after returning home.

"He is still a little bit stiff, but that is quickly fading and we are seeing him start to return to his regular playful self," she said.

The woman said although she was feeling ok now, she would have been devastated if the outcome of the dog’s fall had turned out to be any different.

She said she was grateful for “each little coincidence aligned the way they did allowing him survive this and not have any serious injuries.”

