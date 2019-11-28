Dog Lovers Hear: UK Couple Seek 24-Hour 'Dog Carer', Will Pay Rs 30 Lakh in Wages

Dog lovers have an opportunity to use their love of canines to earn good money.

A wealthy couple from London is looking for a 'live-in dog carer' to look after Milo and Oscar, their two golden retrievers. And they are ready to shell out approximately Rs 30 lakhs (£32,000) for it!

However, there is a slight catch. According to a report published in Daily Mail, if one accepts the offer, they have to move in to the couple's six story townhouse in London.

As for job description, the pooch nanny has to take the two dogs for regular walk and manage their doggy appointments. The candidate will also have to look after the property, the report added.

The advertisement which recently came up on the website 'Silver Swan', requires the candidate to be both a nanny to the dogs and the in-house housekeeper, who will be required to shop for food and run other errands as well.

The criteria for the job also require them to have a passion for dog care and while knowing how to cook is an added advantage, it is not necessary, the report revealed. It further mentioned that the candidate has to be 'fit and healthy' as well as 'trustworthy' and 'hard-working'.

According to the news website, the live-in position requires "someone to keep on top of the house while they come and go and to have sole responsibility of the dogs in their absence."

