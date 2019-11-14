Dog or Unicorn? Meet Narwhal, the Puppy with a Tail Growing Out of His Forehead
A puppy who has a tail growing out the middle of its head was found and adopted by a dog rescue charity while he was wandering the streets alone.
A puppy who has a tail growing out the middle of its head was found and adopted by a dog rescue charity while he was wandering the streets alone.
A puppy who has a tail growing out the middle of its head was found and adopted by a dog rescue charity while he was wandering the streets alone. The pup, around ten weeks old, was found in Missouri by Mac's Mission, a charity that looks after dogs with special needs.
And he has a name now! The tiny pup has been named Narwhal, which refers to the appendage sprouting from his head. A Twitter handle called "We Rate Dogs" shared a few photos of the puppy, and said that he hasn't wagged his little tail yet, although he's trying very, very hard.
This is Narwhal. He was born with an extra tail on his forehead. It hasn’t wagged yet but he’s working on it. 14/10 always read the instructions before assembling your puppy pic.twitter.com/ge8B0KlLa3— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 13, 2019
The doggo has a full name, which sure sounds royal - “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn”.
The Independent reports that the charity has given Narwhal a clean bill of health, after a scan revealed that he did not have any bones in the second tail, meaning he wouldn't be able to wag it.
From actor Zach Braff to dog lovers, people around the globe are showering their love on this unique kiddo, who only seems to want cuddles and play with his toys.
CAN HE WAG IT?!?!?!ANSWER ME IMMEDIATELY!!!!I NEED HIM. https://t.co/nGqNH0gW8H— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 13, 2019
If he learns to wag it he'll be way too powerful https://t.co/jN1WZ9sIvq— Maria (@lambrosiaofgods) November 13, 2019
Dog tweet #849: Puppy is unicorn.His name is Narwhal.No, it doesn't wag.https://t.co/xD8pzhlCmo pic.twitter.com/RvPnEfZ58r— Luke Matthews (@ByLukeMatthews) November 13, 2019
He's a puppycorn!!!!!— amanda (@peyronamanda) November 13, 2019
Two tails? Twice as much to love! (though I'm thinking it's like most likely not functional and not hurting the puppy at all!)— Bunsen (@bunsenbernerbmd) November 13, 2019
Twitter has given its verdict: Narwhal is a "puppycorn."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Viral Posts on Ranu Mondal Demanding Land for Church in Ayodhya are Fake
- Bernardo Silva Hit With One-match Ban for Tweet on Benjamin Mendy
- Not Speaking to My Mother Was Tough: Real Kashmir FC Defender as Valley Lockdown Completes 100 Days
- Lata Mangeshkar Continues to be on Life Support, Condition Still Critical, Says Doctor
- KTM 390 Adventure First Look Review at EICMA 2019 – Watch Video