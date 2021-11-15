This Dog Loves to Cuddle So Much That it Waits Patiently For its Owner to Finish Work

A video showing a dog patiently waiting to hug its owner is blessing people’s social media feeds. The viral clip features a person lying on the sofa while the dog named Murphy sitting next to them. The dog is seen patiently waiting for a hug. As soon as the owner removes the laptop from their lap, the dog instantly leans into his human and embraces them. “He waited so patiently,” read the caption of the video, which was originally shared on TikTok. The video was posted on Instagram by popular meme account Pubity which has nearly 30 million followers on the platform. The clip also features an automated sound which has become a thing in trending pet videos. “Murphy the second I am finally off my laptop for the day,” the automated voice said.

“I sit here? Thanks,” the voice adds, this time showing the perspective of the dog. The aww-worthy video has been watched more than 10.6 million times since it was shared on Instagram. It also has over 9 lakh likes, and more than 2,000 reactions from the people.

The comment section is filled with people showing their love for dogs, and some comparisons to cats as well.“I want a doggo,” said one user, while another commented, “I would never ever get up from this spot. This is where I die.” Some users were taken away by the dog’s patience.

Many cat owners also expressed their woes. “I’ll show my cat this video and hope he learns some manners,” read one comment. Another user pointed out the difference of behaviour between cats and dogs. “And then my cat sits on the laptop while I’m using it,” the user said.

Many people tagged their friends and loved ones to share the cute video, while others left emojis to express their reactions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.