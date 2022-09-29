Dog Parent Takes His Pet on a Bike Ride, Twitter Loves it

Dogs are our best friends. While this quote is popular in both theory and practice, some people take it to the next level with their pets. People do not like to be called pet owners anymore. They prefer to be called pet parents. This is because the attachment that people have to their pets enables them to have the same feeling that they would have for their kids. A man proved it by taking his dog on a bike ride with him.

In the video posted on Twitter by one Buitengebieden, the dog was seen wearing a jacket and goggles. While the upper half of the dog’s body was outside, the lower half was in a bag. The video was taken by a driver next to him. Captioned “Wait for it”, the initial part of the video shows the car stopping beside the rider and the dog is seated behind the rider. The dog is turning the other way. However, as the video progresses, the dog turns the other way towards the end of the video and the whole getup is revealed to viewers.

The video currently has more than 1.67 crore views and over 5.84 lakh likes. People in the comments section posted a lot of similar videos and photos of dogs in outfits. A user shared a video of a dog wearing a t-shirt and a pair of goggles who high-fived a woman. He then passed a sweet smile and the car moved forward.

My Pancho riding in my Wrangler, top down in his doggy seat! He usually had one leg draped over the seat 😂. I lost him in 2013, I still miss him so much. He went everywhere wth me. This was back in League City Texas. pic.twitter.com/WapFwcoJl4 — cynthia witter (@WitterCynthia) September 28, 2022

