Dog Refuses to Leave Crash Site 18 Months After Owner is Killed in Greece

People in Nafpaktos, Greece, have tried to adopt the pet but the canine just wouldn’t budge.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Dog Refuses to Leave Crash Site 18 Months After Owner is Killed in Greece
Image credit: YouTube/Nafpaktia News
If you ever needed further proof of dogs being the best friends of humans, here is a story that is sure to convince you and also break your heart a little.

A dog in Greece has stayed put at the site of a crash that killed its owner 18 months ago. Locals were so moved by mourning pup’s devotion that they built a home for him on the site, according to a Daily Mirror report.

People in Nafpaktos, Greece, have tried to adopt the pet but the canine just wouldn’t budge.

“Instead they have built a shrine to his owner Haris, who was 40 when he died after being hit by a cement mixer in November 2017,” the report says.

Haris' brother had died just months earlier, according to media reports.

The dog has been filmed at the roadside close to where the fatal crash happened.

It isn't clear how the dog got there though, as the scene of the crash is seven-and-a-half miles from his home, Mirror quotes Nafpaktia News as reporting.

The dog goes to a nearby area of shade when it gets too hot

The dog is now affectionately called the "Greek Hachiko" in honour of another loyal pet— a Japanese Akita dog— who waited at a station in Tokyo, Japan, for almost a decade after his master's death in 1925.

Hachiko’s bronze statue next to the Shibuya Train Station in Tokyo is a major tourist attraction.

