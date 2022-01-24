Dog Rescued from Dangerous Mudflats with the help of Sausage Attached to an Aerial Drone

It looked liked they would lose Millie that day, but the some inventiveness from the rescuers ensured that she was back home, sleeping all day as she loves to. A report in the Guardian says that the jack russell-whippet cross was spotted at the treacherous mudflats of Hampshire in England after it went missing. The dog was in imminent danger of drowning once there was high tide. Not making things easier, the pet kept resisting all efforts to lure her back into safety. It was at this time that the rescuers, who found her using aerial drones, came up with the idea of attaching a sausage to the device to coax her out of the danger area. And it worked.

Speaking to the Guardian, Chris Taylor, the chair of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue team, said: “It was a crazy idea. One of the local residents on the beach where we were flying from supplied us with the sausages – I think they were from Aldi. The woman cooked them up for us and we attached them with string." Initially, the rescuers were worried if the drone could carry the weight but it was found that it can take exactly one sausage. Millie, who loves food, with meat being her favourite, took the bait. Tempted by the sausage, she jumped towards safer grounds and eventually into the arms of her owners. It was a happy family reunion. Millie, as reported, is back to sleeping all day, safe in her home.

While a dog was rescued in this case, a pet rescued its owner from a car crash at New Hampshire in the US earlier this year. According to an AFP report, the dog was hailed as a real-life “Lassie" after leading police to the scene of a serious car crash that left her owner injured and suffering from hypothermia. The one-year-old dog, a breed known as a Shiloh Shepherd called Tinsley, ran down a highway on the New Hampshire border with Vermont late Monday, prompting motorists to alert the highway patrol. When police officers spotted the dog and tried to catch it, she kept running and led them into Vermont, where the officers spotted a gap in the guard rail and discovered a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over.

