Dog Rescued in Mexico Floods is Now a Member of Mexican Navy's Search and Rescue Team

2020 is a tough year for most of us as pandemic continues to affect health, business and normal lives. On top of that, some countries even had to deal with natural disasters.One such country was Mexico that was hit by unprecedented rainfall causing massive floods. Several people and animals were displaced due to the calamity. Amid this catastrophe, emerged a video of a frightened dog who was struggling to stay afloat, which went viral online.

In the video, the dog can be found clinging on to a window and was finally rescued by members of the Mexican Navy who arrived on a boat. The video, shared by Ivan Hernandez, has been viewed over 8k times.

#Gracias por hacer viral el video del rescate del can en las #Inundaciones de #Tabasco #Mexico, en reconocimiento a la @SEDENAmx y la @SEMAR_mx. Les adelanto parte de la nota que saldrá publicada mañana a partir de las 7:30 am en @noti13tabasco https://t.co/S5s6EGnM0l pic.twitter.com/yrWT0R7ZFQ — Ivân Hernández (@expansivovh) November 16, 2020

However, not all hope was lost and life took a happy turn for the dog as he now has found a new family. The Mexican Navy shared the news on Twitter to announce that the dog has been adopted by them.

In another video posted by their account, the dog is seen wearing his new uniform, looking very much a part of his family. The rescued dog will now undergo training to become a search and rescue dog.The news has delighted most of the dog lovers online who are sharing their reactions on social media.

Te presentamos al segundo perrito rescatado por la #GranFamiliaNaval¡Ayúdanos a ponerle nombre al nuevo integrante!Envíanos tu propuesta y datos de contacto al correo redessociales@semar.gob.mx, con el asunto integrante 2Tienes hasta el domingo 22 a las 16 hrs. pic.twitter.com/u4TwOXJhBZ — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) November 20, 2020

As one user Michelle Berrera commented, "Remember the dog rescued by Mexico's Marine Corps during the floodings in southwest Mexico? Well, they adopted him, and he will start training as a search and rescue dog very soon."

Another user said, "THE DOG THEY RESCUED IN THE FLOODING IS NOW A SEARCH&RESCUE DOG VIVA FIRULAIS."

Netizens have certainly been overwhelmed by this gesture, and have a message for pet-owners as well, "Wow that was the most wholesome thing I've seen today. please don’t ever leave your pets behind.”

Netizens have hailed him as a smart dog who understands humans' kind intentions, "Smart dog .. seems to understand the human’s intention to save him. Great that he’s been adopted and trained for rescue missions."

There is light at the end of tunnel.