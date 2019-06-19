Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dog Saves Girl from Falling in Water, Internet Calls Him 'Best Boy'

A dog saved a little girl and is being praised for its alertness and loyalty.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dog Saves Girl from Falling in Water, Internet Calls Him 'Best Boy'
A dog saved a little girl and is being praised for its alertness and loyalty.
Loading...

A viral video showing an alert dog saving a little girl from a potentially dangerous situation is winning hearts online, besides making netizens wonder if we humans could learn a lesson or two from our canine friends in terms of care and loyalty.

The short clip posted by an account named Physics-astronomy.org shows the canine pulling a girl back to safety as she gets perilously close to stepping into a large water body to retrieve a ball. It has been viewed nearly 5 million times and shared and liked by lakhs of people.

The dog is being praised for its alertness and loyalty.

“Why can’t humans be more like dogs and want to protect and be loyal,” one Twitter user wrote.

“They rather take videos,” commented another.

Others were critical of the people filming the incident instead of rushing to help the girl.

“Well done to the other dog with the camera,” one comment read.

Some said they were left speechless by the dog’s loyalty and shared sweet memories of their dogs doing similar things for them.

“My dog Boy, did this to me all the time, when I was little, if I tried wandering into the street. Gotta love dogs,” reminisced one person.

“Who needs a mum getting involved, dog has it covered.”

This video of a dog saving a girl actually proves that "dogs are better than humans".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram