Dog Saves Girl from Falling in Water, Internet Calls Him 'Best Boy'

A viral video showing an alert dog saving a little girl from a potentially dangerous situation is winning hearts online, besides making netizens wonder if we humans could learn a lesson or two from our canine friends in terms of care and loyalty.

The short clip posted by an account named Physics-astronomy.org shows the canine pulling a girl back to safety as she gets perilously close to stepping into a large water body to retrieve a ball. It has been viewed nearly 5 million times and shared and liked by lakhs of people.

The dog is being praised for its alertness and loyalty.

“Why can’t humans be more like dogs and want to protect and be loyal,” one Twitter user wrote.

“They rather take videos,” commented another.

Others were critical of the people filming the incident instead of rushing to help the girl.

“Well done to the other dog with the camera,” one comment read.

Some said they were left speechless by the dog’s loyalty and shared sweet memories of their dogs doing similar things for them.

“My dog Boy, did this to me all the time, when I was little, if I tried wandering into the street. Gotta love dogs,” reminisced one person.

“Who needs a mum getting involved, dog has it covered.”

This video of a dog saving a girl actually proves that "dogs are better than humans".