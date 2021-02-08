Dog Sent off by Referee After Invading Friendly Soccer Match in Serbia Four Times

A dog who repeatedly invaded the pitch during a friendly soccer match between Serbia’s second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac was sent off after play had been stopped several times in bizarre fashion on Friday.

Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal published a photograph on its website of referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog who had chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off.

Radnicki 1923, who top the 18-team first division standings at the winter break on 40 points from 17 games, lost 3-0 against Kolubara, who are fourth on 29 points, in the warm-up match.

The league is due to resume on Feb. 20.

The top two teams at the end of the season will be promoted to the Balkan nation’s 20-team Superleague, which resumed on Friday with seventh-placed TSC Backa Topola grinding out a 1-0 win at third-placed Vojvodina Novi Sad.

In December, a professional football game in Bolivia was briefly interrupted when a friendly pooch with a soccer boot in its mouth invaded the field. The game was disrupted for a couple of minutes before the furry four-legged was carried off the field by one of the players who were participants in the match.

According to The Guardian report, the funny incident occurred between football teams, The Strongest and Nacional de Potosi, in Potosi on Thursday, December 24, was held-up for several minutes when the friendly dog ran onto the field while holding a football boot in its mouth.

A video of the bizarre but funny incident is now making the rounds online. The video shows authorities and players chasing the dog, who is finally being escorted off the field by a player from the home team, The Strongest.

The video footage shows the happy dog playing and chewing on a football boot on the sidelines before a line referee stands in between to avoid interruption. However, as the players continue playing and the referee moves along with them, the pooch invades the field and can be seen happily prancing away with the boot in its mouth. Noticing the friendly invasion, the on-field referee signals for a halt, while the pooch settle’s down on the field still playing with the boot.

(With inputs from Reuters)