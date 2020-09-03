Dog Separated For 5 Months From Owners Due to Covid-19, Travels 10,000 Miles to Reunite

Dogs are considered one of the loyal animals. Owners of dogs get attached with their pets so much that they soon start behaving with them as a family member.

There have been so many stories about dogs doing extraordinary things for their owners. In one such incident, a dog travelled more than 10,000 miles to rejoin with its owners.

As the COVID-19 outbreak forced many countries to adopt strict lockdown measures, the dog’s owners, who were on their round-the-world sailing trip, had to return to their home country Australia. They were at that time in South Carolina, reported CNN Travel.

The dog named Pipsqueak could not be taken along with its owners because of Australia's tough pet import rules. Owing to this, the family which owned the dog, asked a friend named Lynn Williams to look after it. They thought they would meet him shortly.

But things did not go as planned. As Lynn already had two dogs, she could not keep the third one for very long. So, she advertised for someone to take the responsibility of Pipsqueak.

Three people responded to the advertisement and one among them was Ellen Steinberg. "The deal was that Pip would decide who she would go to live with. We (her and her dog Frankly) won the shootout, and Pip came a few days later," Steinberg tells CNN Travel.

Meanwhile, Zoe, the original owner of the dog, would wake up at 4 am to get the paper work done for importing Pip from the US to Australia.

But, things were getting difficult because of COVID-19 restrictions and it became clear that Zoe and her family would not be able to travel to the US to take Pip.

The only option was that the dog had to make the long journey to Australia alone.

Fortunately, the dog finally reached its owners on August 11, five months after getting separated from them.