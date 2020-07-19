Dog Takes 60-mile-long Trip to Reach to its Former Home in Missouri

A dog travelled around 60 miles a week after missing from his family's home in Olathe, Kansas. The canine showed up at the front door of his former house surprising the present residents.

Colton Michael with his family had moved into their home in Lawson, Missouri two years ago, in November 2018.

“Where did the dog come from? She wouldn’t let us quite come near her,” said Michael.

Michael checked the 4-year-old Labrador, named Cleo, for a microchip. It is 57 miles door-to-door and Cloe would have had to cross a river at some point to make it back to her former home. Michael came across Cloe’s owner’s Facebook post mentioning the missing of his dog, a week earlier. He discovered that the dog belonged to the house's former residents, who now live in Olathe.

"She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” Michael said.

When Michael decided to inform Drew, Cleo’s, owner about the dog, he couldn’t believe she walked home. Nonetheless

Drew felt happy to be reunited with Cloe as she meant everything to him and his family.

Neither of the families is able to understand and explain Cleo's long expedition. “It’s a mystery, something we will probably never know,” said Michael.