Dog that Disrupted Bolivian Football Match Finds Forever Home after Getting Adopted by Player

A professional football game in Bolivia was briefly interrupted when a friendly pooch with a soccer boot in its mouth invaded the field. The game was disrupted for a couple of minutes before the furry four-legged was carried off the field by one of the players who were participants in the match.

According to The Guardian report, the funny incident occurred between football teams, The Strongest and Nacional de Potosi, in Potosi on Thursday, December 24, was held-up for several minutes when the friendly dog ran onto the field while holding a football boot in its mouth.

A video of the bizarre but funny incident is now making the rounds online. The video shows authorities and players chasing the dog, who is finally being escorted off the field by a player from the home team, The Strongest.

The video footage shows the happy dog playing and chewing on a football boot on the sidelines before a line referee stands in between to avoid interruption. However, as the players continue playing and the referee moves along with them, the pooch invades the field and can be seen happily prancing away with the boot in its mouth. Noticing the friendly invasion, the on-field referee signals for a halt, while the pooch settle’s down on the field still playing with the boot.

Further in the video, two unnamed players approach the canine, while one gently takes away the boot from it, the other player keeps prodding it in a friendly manner to leave. In a funny turn of events, the dog refuses to leave the field as to show its annoyance for taking away the boot. Moments later, one of the players gently picks the canine up and carries it all the way to the sideline before handing it over to one of the stadium officials.

According to local reports, one of the players for The Strongest later announced that he would adopt the furry pooch. In a series of Tweets, the Agencia Boliviana de Información wrote that the story of ‘Cachito’ came to a happy ending. They also mentioned The Strongest player Fernando Marteli announcung through social media that his team mate Raul Castro has adopted the canine and has also paid for its veterinary care as well.

La historia de "Cachito" llegó a un final feliz.El jugador Fernando Marteli informó a través de sus redes sociales que su compañero Raúl Castro adoptará al cachorro y que también se pagaron todos sus cuidados veterinarios. https://t.co/3YV1gVX3vr pic.twitter.com/lHhkBYBujr — Agencia Boliviana de Información (@abi_bolivia) December 26, 2020

Despite the brief interruption, the match ended with The Strongest winning the game 3-0 over the Nacional de Potosi on Tuesday.

This is not the first incident of its kind, as earlier too, pooches and other animals have disrupted shows, matches and games.