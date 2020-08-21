Kerala Dog that Found its Owner's Body after Landslide to be Adopted by Police Squad Trainer

A few days ago, 1.5-year-old Kuvi helped rescue workers by spotting the floating body of its owner, Dhanushka, after a landslide and unprecedented rain wreaked havoc in Idukki, Kerala.

For almost a week, Kuvi was trying to locate the bodies of the family of four and on one morning in Pettimudy, he could finally spot Danushka's body floating on a river, 4kms away from from the landslide spot. However, the bodies of the father, mother and sister remain to be found, reports TOI.

Few days after, when Ajith Madhavan, Kerala Police Dog Squad trainer reached the spot with his dog squad, he met Kuvi, who byt hen had already become a social media sensation.

Kuvi had realised that his human will perhaps never return, hence he remained around one place refusing to eat any food for nearly a week.

“I managed to bring her to the makeshift mess set up at the site for the NDRF team, rescue workers and the dogs in the squad. Kuvi refused to eat initially, but later, slowly started eating the yolk of boiled eggs. As she started eating more eggs, I gave her the food that we had brought for the police dogs. It was after this Koovi felt energetic, and started hanging around with me,” he said as reported by The News Minute.

After getting over with his rescue operation work, Ajith left Kuvi under the care of an adventure group in Pettimudy. However, the pet would hardly eat.

It was then Ajith decided to adopt Kuvi as one of his own dogs and make his join his team of a beagle and French bulldog.

Remember Koovi, the dog who waited days for her 2-year-old owner and finally helped find the toddler’s body in Kerala landslide? Koovi is being adopted by Ajith, a trainer with the Kerala police dog squad. 😃👏 pic.twitter.com/8sM42AV38f — Shiba Kurian (@shiba_kurian) August 20, 2020

Ajith has sought permission from the Idukki Collector and other district officials to adopt Kuvi.

As per reports, Kuvi was initially called Kutty by his human famliy and that naming a lande eventually became Kuvi.

A massive landslide had destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district on August 7 and it has taken weeks to retrieve bodies from the debris.