Dog Traumatised by Delhi Violence Has Finally Been Rescued from Burnt Petrol Pump

While devastating violence raged through Northeast Delhi last week, distressing images of streets littered with blackened bricks, injured people, and black smoke filling the sky were widely circulated on social media. Among the heart-wrenching images pouring out from the violence ravaged streets was that of a stray dog, covered in ash and soot, lying in one corner of a charred petrol pump in Bhajanapura.

The photo, taken by photojournalist Md Meharban, showed the dog sitting in front of a burnt vehicle, with a few morsels of bread in front of him which he refused to touch.

"Yeh petrol pump un bachho ka ghar tha, unka ghar hi jala daala (This petrol pump was home to these dogs, they burnt their home down)," said Bobby Ramgharia, who rescued the dog.

The dog, who'd never known any other home apart from the petrol pump where the workers fed and took care of him, was caught in the chaos that engulfed parts of Delhi early last week. Unsure of where to go, the dog chose to stay back.

"I asked around and managed to track down the dog. Whatever happened that day...the dog got scared. He wasn't eating or even moving. All he did was sit quietly on one side. There were CNG pumps inside the petrol pump. If the arsonists got to that, the whole thing would have blown up killing all the dogs," Ramgharia told News18.

Ramgharia also said that there were five dogs, and three were inside the petrol pump when the violent mobs set it on fire. When he arrived at the petrol pump, he found two dogs, and saw that one was injured. "I took him to the doctor who said that his condition was delicate and that he was in shock," he added.

The cosmetic shop owner, who hails from east Delhi, took the dog back home with him. The dog who had now warmed up to Ramgharia finally overcame his shock and is now recovering after having received treatment. After the dog's condition improved, Ramgharia took the dog back to his home, the petrol pump.