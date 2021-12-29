Dog Undergoes Life-saving Surgery after Feasting on 6 Packets of Chocolate in Christmas

Pets are an absolute delight to be with and a lot of us love to cuddle with our little fur babies and play with them. However, being a pet owner comes with its fair share of responsibilities as they need to be taken care of. There are certain kinds of food that affect our furry friends in a way different from us and a pet owner cannot be casual towards what they are feeding their pets. A dog owner in the UK learnt this the hard way after her dog was nearly poisoned to death after consuming six packages of Christmas chocolate coins and its wrapping foil.

Hugo, a six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier had to undergo a surgery that saved his life after the incident. The dog had devoured the Christmas sweets after being left alone at home while his owner Amie had gone out for a while. On returning home, Amie found chocolate wrappers scattered all over the floor, according to a report by BBC.

“I’d only been to the shops briefly and came back to find torn-up packets and bits of foil all over the floor, with the chocolate gone,” said Amie. She said that although things seemed fine at first, Hugo began to throw up blood, followed by a seizure, after which she called PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals).

Hugo was then sedated and had an X-Ray that revealed a stomach full of foil and surgery was needed to remove it. “Hugo was kept in overnight after his major surgery. He needed an intravenous fluid drip, medication and intensive nursing care to aid his recovery,” said PDSA nurse Donna Southwould. She also added that it could have been fatal for the dog had he not been brought to the hospital on time.

Amie said she was grateful that Hugo had made it out safe and sound.

The PDSA has said that foods like chocolate and sweets, while a treat to revel in can be harmful to pets. It is said that a stimulant called theobromine which is found in chocolate is highly toxic to dogs.

