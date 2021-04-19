Dog Undergoes Surgery After Swallowing Apple Airpods, Vets Baffled to Find Earbuds Intact

Being a pet parent is a lot of responsibility as you continuously need to monitor their activities and keep the pets from harm’s way. In a recent incident, a dog underwent emergency surgery after swallowing Apple AirPods along with the case. Rachel Hick, the owner of a golden retriever, Jimmy was taken aback when she realised her pet swallowed Apple Airpods whole. She immediately rushed him to a clinic.

Rachel told the vets that the incident happened on Easter Sunday when she was clicking pictures of the pet getting his first dog Easter egg. As he was hyped up and excited, he jumped knocking her Airpods out of her pocket. Before she could realise something dropped from her pocket, he had eaten them whole.

Fearing the battery acid is “highly dangerous to dogs”, vets first scanned the dog. The radiograph images clearly showed the AirPods case still intact in his digestive system. Following which an immediate surgery was performed and the case of the electronic device was carefully removed.

The vets were surprised to see the whole case intact and even functional. Writing on their Facebook Page, the clinic vets wrote,

“Astonishingly, there wasn’t a scratch or a tooth mark on the device and the charging light was still on after it was removed.”

The surgery happened on Sunday evening and the dog spent the night recuperating in the clinic. Later, he was sent home with a cone around his head to stop him from licking his own stitches.

A similar incident took place two years ago when a man named Ben Hsu’s pet swallowed his AirPods. When he couldn't find his device, in the room, he tracked it using an iPhone tracking system. He was stunned to find it inside the pet's stomach and still working after he was forced to dog it out of the toilet.

