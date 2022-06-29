CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Agnipath#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis#PlasticBan#HPBoardResult
Home » News » Buzz » Dog Wails in Search of Lost Loved Ones at Home Wrecked in Afghanistan Earthquake
2-MIN READ

Dog Wails in Search of Lost Loved Ones at Home Wrecked in Afghanistan Earthquake

According to the user, the neighbours in the area took the dog with them to look after and feed him after his owners were killed. (Credits: Twitter/@SSamiraSR)

According to the user, the neighbours in the area took the dog with them to look after and feed him after his owners were killed. (Credits: Twitter/@SSamiraSR)

A Twitter user shared that the dog would keep returning to the ruins of the house and cry in search of his loved ones.

Buzz Staff

Afghanistan has been devastated by a powerful earthquake that has left over 1000 people dead and numerous others injured. Amid the heartbreaking visuals of destroyed homes and wounded citizens that have surfaced on the internet, a picture of a dog has gone viral. The photo, shared by a user named Samira SR on Twitter, shows a dog standing amidst the rubble of wrecked buildings and searching for something. “Every person in the house this dog belongs to was killed in the earthquake,” the caption read.

According to the user, the neighbours in the area took the dog with them to look after and feed him after his owners were killed. However, she shared that the dog would keep returning to the ruins of the house and cry in search of his loved ones.

The photo left many users teary-eyed on Twitter who were moved by the plight of those affected by the natural calamity.

One user hoped the bereaved dog will be taken care of by the neighbours.

This user highlighted how cruel nature can be as a quake upended numerous lives in Afghanistan.

Sympathizing with the poor pooch, another user wished the dog soon get over the tragedy and live happily.

This one did not forget to thank the neighbour who stepped in to look after the dog after his owners died.

According to one user, the picture showcased the unconditional love that a dog has for its owners.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake had majorly hit the eastern Paktika province of Afghanistan early morning last week. The conflict-stricken country had already been reeling under a humanitarian crisis and food shortage since the Taliban takeover and now the calamity has added to the woes of the citizens.

At least 1,036 people lost their lives in the quake and numerous have been injured and displaced. According to the United Nations, relief items including first-aid kits, blankets, and tents, are being sent to the affected regions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:June 29, 2022, 14:00 IST