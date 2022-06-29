Dog Wails in Search of Lost Loved Ones at Home Wrecked in Afghanistan Earthquake

Afghanistan has been devastated by a powerful earthquake that has left over 1000 people dead and numerous others injured. Amid the heartbreaking visuals of destroyed homes and wounded citizens that have surfaced on the internet, a picture of a dog has gone viral. The photo, shared by a user named Samira SR on Twitter, shows a dog standing amidst the rubble of wrecked buildings and searching for something. “Every person in the house this dog belongs to was killed in the earthquake,” the caption read.

Every person in the house this dog belongs to was killed in the earthquake. Neighbours said they took him with them to feed/take care of. He keeps coming back to the destroyed house and wails.

Ochki village in Gayan, Paktika.#AfghanistanEarthquake #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/A7oCoGIn2V — Samira SR (@SSamiraSR) June 26, 2022

According to the user, the neighbours in the area took the dog with them to look after and feed him after his owners were killed. However, she shared that the dog would keep returning to the ruins of the house and cry in search of his loved ones.

The photo left many users teary-eyed on Twitter who were moved by the plight of those affected by the natural calamity.

One user hoped the bereaved dog will be taken care of by the neighbours.

Ohh very sad moment to watch the dog in this situation

I'm sure he will be taken care of by his neighbours and given the same love as he used to get from his previous family

God Bless — POOJA DUDANI (@POOJADUDANI55) June 29, 2022

This user highlighted how cruel nature can be as a quake upended numerous lives in Afghanistan.

Sometimes nature gets cruel..sad to see his face ..it's difficult to make him understand that their closed ones are no more.. May he gets a strength to live rest of his life, hope he will get his food from somewhere.. — Veeamlover lover (@veeamlover) June 28, 2022

Sympathizing with the poor pooch, another user wished the dog soon get over the tragedy and live happily.

Poor dog, it thinks he'll find it's owners, so it keeps coming back. He'll forget the tragedy soon and hope he lives happily with the neighbors who are now looking after him — DrSeemaBabulal S (@seema_babulal) June 28, 2022

This one did not forget to thank the neighbour who stepped in to look after the dog after his owners died.

I'm glad the neighbours are looking after him. Thank you for doing so. — Marie M (@MarieM16779289) June 26, 2022

According to one user, the picture showcased the unconditional love that a dog has for its owners.

Animals love is like love of mother to its baby. It's unconditional. Sad to see this face.. — Raghu (@RAGHAVENDRAMAY3) June 29, 2022

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake had majorly hit the eastern Paktika province of Afghanistan early morning last week. The conflict-stricken country had already been reeling under a humanitarian crisis and food shortage since the Taliban takeover and now the calamity has added to the woes of the citizens.

At least 1,036 people lost their lives in the quake and numerous have been injured and displaced. According to the United Nations, relief items including first-aid kits, blankets, and tents, are being sent to the affected regions.

