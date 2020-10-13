Dog Walker Left Red-faced after Realising 'Stick' Puppy Was Chewing Was Actually a Sex Toy

A dog walker’s day derailed a bit after the dog she was looking after found a unique toy to play with in the park. Klara Robson had taken a labrador named Charlie out on a walk when she caught Charlie thoroughly enjoying himself with a “stick”.

She thought it would be nice to capture a picture of the happy dog and send it to his owner. However, upon closer inspection of the photograph, Klara found out that Charlie the dog’s extraordinary find was in fact a sex toy.

The one-year-old pup from Chesterfield, Derbyshire in the United Kingdom was carrying around a large sex toy in his mouth. But the story was far from over. The 33-year-old dog walker had to spend the next 15 minutes trying to make Charlie drop and leave the toy. But the chase only got the puppy more excited about his day out and he kept on running with the sex toy.

Mortified dog walker forced to chase pet for 15 minutes after he found SEX TOY on morning stroll in park - The Sun https://t.co/PfW0S5BZet https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm pic.twitter.com/owSWglSRO3 — Manfred Rosenberg (@4PawShop) October 6, 2020

Even though Klara would kick the toy far away, Charlie would run and get it back. Another dog also joined Charlie in the “fun” game. Klara managed to finally let go of the product when it fell into a ditch. She posted the picture of Charlie biting on the sex toy on her social media account where the story was received warmly. Many guessed how embarrassing it must have been for her to chase the dog around for so long like that. Some expressed relief that the owner was not upset with Charlie’s discovery.

Speaking to The Mirror, Klara said, “He ran down a hill and at the time I didn't realise but he came back up with it in his mouth... From a distance, it just looked like a stick and the owner had just messaged me to see how he was so I sent that picture - then two minutes later realized what it was”.