Dog Who Found Mention in PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' Speech Dies, Buried with Full Honours

A PAC dog named Rakesh who was featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address passed away on Tuesday.

The dog, who was five years old, succumbed to a kidney and liver infection and was buried with full honours by Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.

In his latest address on Sunday, PM Modi had said that he was glad people were looking out for others during the tough winter season. He said that he was happy to see people helping the needy, including stray dogs, with warm clothes.

The dog, Rakesh, had been abandoned by its owner when the nationwide coronavirus pandemic was declared. The poor animal had been living with a tea stall owner who abandoned the dog when he went back to his hometown during the lockdown.

It was then that PAC personnel, including Sub Inspector Umesh Singh, decided to step in and take care of the dog. The found the dog and started caring for it. They even named the canine Rakesh after the tea stall owner. In his speech, PM Modi had praised the cops for taking care of the dog.

According to reports, the personnel had grown extremely fond of Rakesh in the last few months. However, he was taken ill a few days back and was unable to recover from the ailment. Upset over his passing away, the PAC personnel decided to bury the dog with full honours.

In August too, PM Modi had lauded army dogs for their dedication towards keeping the country safe and helping the Indian Army. Sophie and Vida, the Army dogs who were given the 'Commendation Cards' on Independence Day, had found mention in his 'Mann Ki Baat' speech back then. The Prime Minister had also urged his countrymen to adopt loyal Indian bred canines who were easy to maintain.