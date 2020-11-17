Dog Who Miraculously Escaped Getting Crushed Under Faridabad Train Finds Home in the UK

Once in a while, we come across a story that restores our faith in humanity and Rocky's story is one such incident. A stray dog named Rocky was found by an RPF constable on a railway track in Faridabad last year with both her forelegs severed and her hind legs maimed.

She had come under a train at Ballabhgarh railway station and almost bled to death when constable Chanderpal Tanwar took her to a shelter home, run by People for Animals (PFA) trust. She was operated on and was under a critical state over the next few months.

However, with love and care from her rescuers and animal lovers, besides medical care, the dog recuperated. She gradually regained her strength and her rescuers hoped that she would walk again.

Now at the age of three, Rocky is not just back on her feet but also ready to fly. This week, she will board a flight to the United Kingdom, where a new home awaits her. A family in the Cotswolds expressed their interest in adopting Rocky. The Times of India reports ahead of her journey to the new family in Cotswolds, Rocky will stay in London under the care of Wild at Heart Foundation for further treatment of her legs.

Speaking to the website, Ravi Dubey, president of PFA (Faridabad), said that on October 19 last year, they received a message from RPF constable Chanderpal, who informed them that a puppy had come under a running train and was bleeding severely. Her forelegs were crushed. That is when Rocky was brought to Aastha shelter home, where veterinary surgeon Dr Mahesh Verma examined her. The doctors saw no other way than to amputate her legs.

Verma further told the newspaper that Rocky had lost a lot of blood due to the accident and required blood transfusion. With the correct treatment, her health started to recover gradually and she started to walk with the help of prosthetic legs and may not need further surgery.

Constable Tanwar said he had acted instinctively in picking up the dog and rushing her to the vet.

He told TOI that on the fateful night, they received an information that an accident had occurred on the railway tracks. Reaching the spot, they found the dog screaming for help and that is when they immediately took her to the animal rescue shelter.

Even though Rocky still struggles to walk on her deformed limbs, she has been coping well, using her hind legs and chin for balance. The Wild at Heart Foundation wants to ensure that all options are explored for Rocky’s complete treatment.