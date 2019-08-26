Dog Who Survived 45 Days on Seaweed after Falling from 550ft Cliff is Back on its Paws

Having miraculously survived a fall from a 550ft cliff in the United Kingdom by eating seaweed for 45 days, a dog is back on all fours much to the delight of its owners.

Shadow, a 20-month-old Shar Pei, was on holiday with his owners Amber and Wayne Whiting when he bolted over the cliff near Falcon Hill Beacon in Dorset, England, on May 9.

“It was Shadow’s first big clifftop walk and he spotted a sheep and slipped his harness,” Metro UK quoted Amber as saying.

Amber said they assumed Shadow couldn’t have survived the fall after there was no trace of the dog despite a rescue operation for several days.

However, the couple were in for a delightful surprise when, on June 23, animal welfare charity RSPCA called them to say that the dog had been found to have made his way down to the beach below the cliff.

“When my husband first saw him he didn’t think it was him, despite the microchip details, as he looked so different,” Amber had told The Independent UK, which reported that the dog had “lost almost half of his weight and had a badly broken leg.”

Besides an operation to mend broken leg, Shadow also had to undergo a surgery to remove sticks, stones and dried seaweed from his stomach that he had apparently consumed to survive.

Now, a Metro UK report, the dog has been discharged by the vets in view of the “good progress” he has made in the space of two months.

The 40lbs dog’s broken leg is also healing well.

“Shadow is doing amazingly well. He’s now been discharged from the vets and were taking him on beach walks again,” Amber said.

She said Shadow was still “the same energetic dog” despite going through the 45-day long ordeal.

“He wants to go on runs but were having to control him because his leg has not fully healed,” she said.

Amber said she and her husband even took the dog to “back to the beach” but with an “extra secure harness so he can’t make another run for it!”

“When I got the call he had been found I burst into tears. I thought he’d died or been stolen.

When my husband first saw him he was in such a sorry state he didn’t think it was him, he looked so poorly,” she said.

