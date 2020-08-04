Dog Who Used to Wait Outside Car Showroom Gets His Own ID Card, Swastika Mukherjee Shares Photos

"If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If a dog loves a man, he is a good man."

This dialogue from Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime show, 'Paatal Lok' stayed with us even after the final episode ended. And today, a sweet tale shared by actor Swastika Mukherjee, who also starred in the show, has reminded us that truer words have not been spoken.

In a tweet, Mukherjee shared that a stray dog would sit every day outside a Hyundai showroom, (the location has not been disclosed), and would patiently wait till someone let it in.

But now, the showroom has issued a separate Identity Card for the dog, pretty much like its employees. The dog can now enter the showroom whenever he wants and sleep inside. The employees of the showroom also feed the dog, according to Mukherjee's tweet.

একটি কুকুর Hyundai Showroom বাইরে অপেক্ষা করতো যতক্ষন না তারা তাকে সেখানে ঢুকতে দেয়, Hyundai থেকে বাচ্চাটিকে একটি আই কার্ড তৈরি করে দিয়েছে বাচ্চাটা এখন Hyundai কর্মী, সে ওই Showroom e থাকতে পারে ও তাকে খেতে দেওয়া হয়।The most humane thing to happen in a long time. Take ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/y9xx5PMNBB — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 4, 2020

Needless to say, people are loving this. One user even asked Mukherjee if this dog was Savitri's boyfriend. For the unaware, Savitri was Mukherjee's dog on-screen and played a pivotal role in the way the show ended.

Beautiful — Shantanu (@Shantan26790432) August 4, 2020

Wow really amazing...I can't believe my self. Really happy to see the post 😊 ❤️🐕 animal lover ! Humanity . — BIDHUBHUSAN DEY (@BidhubhusanDey) August 4, 2020

Mon ta bhalo hoyegelo shune ❤️ — Tissue Paper (@Monsoonblooms4U) August 4, 2020

You have to admit, the doggo does look extremely proud and happy with his brand new ID card.