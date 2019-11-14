Dog With Six Newborn Pups Found Abandoned and Chained To A Gate

While gifting pets or bringing home a cuddly pup seems to be an amazing thing, having a dog is a big responsibility. Granted they make amazing additions to social media posts and Instagram snaps, but in reality, they demand time, attention and a lot of unwavering interest. Unfortunately, once the novelty wears off, most of these pets are abandoned on the road, left to fend for themselves, or meet worse ends -- a blatant case of animal cruelty.

A similar incident of animal abuse occurred near Elphin, County Roscommon, Ireland, where a dog was found dumped and chained to a gate. What made the situation worse was the fact that the dog was with six newborn puppies.

According to Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) website, thankfully for the two-year-old pooch -- which was identified as a lurcher -- someone from the public discovered her in the helpless state and alerted them as well as the police.

The dogs were subsequently rescued, cold and hungry, and were transported to the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford.

Once there, the mum pooch and her pups were given urgent veterinary assistance, but fortunately they had not developed any serious health issues.

According to ISPCA, it is unknown for how long the lurcher and her pups were left abandoned in that state.

The mum has been named Emmy Lou, while her six puppies have been given the names, Billy Ray, Dixie, Dolly, Dotty, June and Patsy.

Condemning the incident, Hugh O'Toole, the ISPCA centre manager said that the dogs are being monitored closely in their care and added, "Leaving a young dog only two-years-old tied up without water, food or shelter most definitely put her along with her young puppies' lives at risk. We are urging pet owners to spay or neuter their pets as early as possible to reduce the high number of unwanted animals."

He further expressed his anguish by saying that he did not understand how can anyone think it is okay to leave a dog tied to a gate to nurse her pups.

He added that he was happy they were alerted to help the pups and their mum, adding that the dog was scanned for a chip to trace the owner, but she was not microchipped.

Emmy Lou and her babies will all remain with them until the New Year, when the centre will try finding forever homes for them, the website added.

