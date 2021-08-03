Doge to Drake: The Collection at Hong Kong's Meme Museum

Hong Kong’s meme museum at the K11 Art Mall has created buzz on social media and has overnight become a trending topic. The latest edition to the museum is the disappointed Pakistani fan Muhammad Sarim Akhtar. His reaction came after Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali dropped David Warner’s catch during a match at the ICC World Cup 2019. The camera caught Akhtar’s disappointed expression as he stood displeased with both hands on his waist. In a post on Twitter, Akhtar shared a video along with a caption reading - “My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 museum of memes on YouTube. Scroll to 0.37 sec.” In a threaded tweet, he shared a snap of the video at 0.37 seconds.

My sister found the video of the Hongkong K11 mueseum of memes on YouTube 😍 scroll to 0.37 sec 🎉🇵🇰👌 https://t.co/wIgAU1yLGB— Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

At 0.37 sec you will find this pic.twitter.com/m0kNfPX9TQ— Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

I got featured in Hong Kong 🇭🇰 museum of memes 🎉 yohooo 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/uQ8GL0s7l7— Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

It is learned that K11 Art Mall teamed up with 9GAG to launch the world’s first meme museum. The museum features evolution of memes through 3D figures and imagery. It is indeed once in a lifetime experience. Hong Kong’s Meme Museum showcases more than 100 memes that visitors can view. The museum further has seven themed zones which revolve around these famous meme templates

Distracted Boyfriend – Also known as the man looking at the other woman was used as a meme template by internet users extensively. The meme is basically a 2015 stock photograph, which was taken by Spanish photographer Antonio Guillem.

Doge – the Doge meme, which became popular back in 2013, features an excited-looking Shiba Inu. It is considered one of the most iconic and renowned memes on the internet.

Trollface – Trollface is a rage comic character, originated in 2008, which represents the facial expression of any internet troll. The Trollface wears a mischievous smile, and some other variations of the face were also introduced later.

Disaster Girl – Zoe Roth was just four-years-old when her dad clicked her in 2005. The click featured her shyly smiling at the camera while a house was on fire in the background. Though the girl is all grown up, the meme has gone down in the history.

Drake – Popular singer Aubrey Drake Graham released ‘hotline bling’ which had a slick music video. Netizens emerged with a meme using two of the screens from the song and it was an instant hit.

