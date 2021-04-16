Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Records Biggest Jump in a Day, Thanks to Elon Musk and Memes

Another day, another record high for dogecoin as the meme cryptocurrency which started as a joke is currently as its highest ever-value yet. At the time of writing this article, Dogecoin’s 24-hour window on Coinbase shows a 112.89% growth, with the value of the cryptocurrency currently at $0.29, almost 30 cents. Just two days after the cryptocurrency recorded the milestone of reaching 10 cents on April 14. The meme-cryptocurrency Elon Musk wouldn’t stop tweeting about has reached an all-time high, and the wave doesn’t seem like it’s dipping down anytime soon. This is the highest-ever for the cryptocurrency, and the result of a semi-ironic movement that’s involved thousands of buyers, tens of thousands of online posters and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

In early January, each token was worth less than one cent. In late January, when both the GameStop and DogeCoin movements hit their stride, the value of DogeCoin shot up to 7.5 cents, well over a 10-magnification, before sliding down to 2.5 cents. The coin has spent the past few months in the three-to-seven-cent range.

Elon Musk’s tweets on Thursday may also be the reason: Musk turned the already increase in prices of Dogecoin by posting a painting, captioning it – a ‘Doge Barking at the Moon.’ And then the price of the cryptocurrency also jumped, well on its way ‘to the moon.’

The painting is ‘Dog Barking at the Moon’ by painting by Spanish painter and sculptor Joan Miró. It was painted in 1926 in the town of Mont-roig del Camp, Catalonia. The painting was originally in the collection of Albert Eugene Gallatin before being bequeathed to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 1952, where it is currently located at present.

Crypto-twitter is now going ‘all the way to the moon’ with their memes.

#Dogecoin is changing peoples lives right now. Forever the peoples crypto. Say hello to your future currency.— Dogeeee (@Dogecoinrich) April 15, 2021

One day we will laugh at how cheap this is #doge #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/yqIdFWPrZJ— DogeForever (@BuyDogeForever) April 15, 2021

@ folks who sold at .06 trying to buy back in rn #doge #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/KZKYyQ1ih2— K (@LongLive__KP) April 16, 2021

$0.50 Here We Come. Nothing Can Stop #DOGE — Dogecoin Rise (@DogecoinRise) April 16, 2021

#Dogecoin is changing peoples lives right now. Forever the peoples crypto. Say hello to your future currency.— Dogeeee (@Dogecoinrich) April 15, 2021

The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit. It rose 53 per cent in the last 24 hours to 8.2 cents, breezing through its recent record of 7.8 cents posted in late January.

What is dogecoin? Dogecoin, much like Bitcoin, is a digital coin used for e-transactions. Doge is a reference to the ‘doge’ meme and has a picture of the shiba inu on it. It is a cryptocurrency, a form of digital money that, much like bitcoin, enables peer-to-peer transactions across a decentralized network.

Since its creation, Doge has also been used to donate money to charities. These have included the 2014 Jamaican Bobsled team who couldn’t afford to get to the Sochi Winter Olympics, a Nascar driver named Josh Wise, and a clean water project in Kenya called Doge4Water.

At the peak of the meme’s popularity in 2013, Palmer, an Australian marketer, made a joke combining two of the internet’s most talked-about topics: cryptocurrency and Doge. He bought the Dogecoin.com domain and uploaded a photoshopped Shibe on a coin.

“If you want to make Dogecoin a reality, get in touch,” said the website. On the other side of the world, Billy Markus, a software engineer at IBM, got in touch and set Dogecoin live. Dogecoin soared up by more than 60 per cent over the last 24 hours and experienced a 1,421 per cent increase in trading volume according to crypto data firm CoinMarketCap.

The peak price of Dogecoin in 2018 was around two cents, right before it crashed along with the rest of cryptocurrency. Reports suggest that by early 2019, Dogecoin had lost nearly 90 per cent of its value and was trading for a fraction of a penny…until now.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here