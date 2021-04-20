Dogecoin Investor Uses Her Earnings to Help Daytona Shelter Dogs Find Their Forever Homes

Kindness is the way to go. Unlike an emotion such as happiness or gratitude, kindness is mostly a behaviour or action. However, how one such gesture can make someone’s day or life quite inexplicable. A recent random act of kindness by an anonymous donor resulted in the Halifax Humane Society finding a forever home for dogs, thanks to cryptocurrency investment. According to Fox35 Orlando report, a woman stopped by the Halifax Humane Society animal shelter on Saturday and paid fees for all the dogs ready to be adopted, the community’s Outreach Director Barry Kukes said.

"Basically, had made a very wise investment in some cryptocurrency and had a windfall and said it changed her life that she wanted to do something nice," Kukes added. He further mentioned that the woman put the donation under the type of crypto, "Dogecoin” and didn’t want attention or to be identified.

Kukes added the donation came at a perfect time for the shelter, as they took in 42 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting ring in Daytona Beach, Florida. Even though many have been able to move out after the organisation stepped in, he said space is always added to house more pets.

"We’ve got some space now and we’re not at total capacity," he added. “But it changes almost on a daily basis, as they come out as quickly as they come in," Kukesadded. However, the shelter said only dogs ready for adoption at the time of the donation will qualify for the waived fee. Other people interested in adopting furry pets must still be vetted.

Dogecoin is a type of cryptocurrency and the Shibu Inu-themed digital coin used for e-transactions. It rose to fame thanks to mentions by people like Elon Musk. Since coming into existence, Doge has also been used to donate money to charities.

