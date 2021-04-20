Dogecoin Investor Uses Her Earnings to Help Daytona Shelter Dogs Find Their Forever Homes

"Basically, had made a very wise investment in some cryptocurrency and had a windfall and said it changed her life that she wanted to do something nice," Kukes added. He further mentioned that the woman put the donation under the type of crypto, "Dogecoin” and didn’t want attention or to be identified.
Kukes added the donation came at a perfect time for the shelter, as they took in 42 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting ring in Daytona Beach, Florida. Even though many have been able to move out after the organisation stepped in, he said space is always added to house more pets.
"We’ve got some space now and we’re not at total capacity," he added. “But it changes almost on a daily basis, as they come out as quickly as they come in," Kukesadded. However, the shelter said only dogs ready for adoption at the time of the donation will qualify for the waived fee. Other people interested in adopting furry pets must still be vetted.
Dogecoin is a type of cryptocurrency and the Shibu Inu-themed digital coin used for e-transactions. It rose to fame thanks to mentions by people like Elon Musk. Since coming into existence, Doge has also been used to donate money to charities.
