Dogecoin Lovers Rallied to Take Cryptocurrency to a New High on 'Dogeday.' Did it Work?

Dogecoin started as a joke, and for almost seven years it continued being a joke. Until 2021, when meme and cryptocurrency lovers, coupled with the GameStop surge, decided to rally behind the meme-cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency jumped several times in value, first reaching ten cents, then thirty, and finally on April 20, it was supposed to reach 69 cents – the highest ever. There were coordinated groups in what can only be called a valiant effort to manipulate the price of the cryptocurrency. But it failed. As of April 21 8:00 AM IST(at the time of writing this article), the price of the cryptocurrency sees a dip of -17.25% in the 24-hour change. The value currently stands at approximately $0.31, and even the market cap has been reduced from $50 billion to $40 billion.

So what really happened? On Thursday, the meme cryptocurrency which started as a joke reached its highest ever-value recorded so far. Dogecoin’s 24-hour window saw a 112.89% growth, with the value of the cryptocurrency currently at $0.29, almost 30 cents. Just two days after the cryptocurrency recorded the milestone of reaching 10 cents on April 14. The meme-cryptocurrency Elon Musk wouldn’t stop tweeting about has reached an all-time high, and the wave doesn’t seem like it’s dipping down anytime soon. This is the highest-ever for the cryptocurrency, and the result of a semi-ironic movement that’s involved thousands of buyers, tens of thousands of online posters and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. But it may have come at a cost – the cost of the Robinhood app’s servers.

In the early hours of April 20, Dogecoin was trading just a few cents off its all-time high of $0.43 ($0.38 at the time of writing this article), which it hit on Friday following an astonishing price surge. The market rally pushed dogecoin’s overall value above $50 billion, ranking it among the top five most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world.

The movement to push the prices of the meme cryptocurrency started where it always does: Reddit. One user in a recent post wrote, “$1 is inevitable, and we can take a pit stop at the moon, sure, but our lord and savior doge ought not be limited by such small goals,” the user said, referring to the belief that many Dogecoin fans have said that the cryptocurrency will hit the one dollar mark. “The moment is now. We can mother heckin do this.”

Except – they heckin couldn’t. The slump which started doesn’t seem like it will make a recovery at the moment.

“Many retail crypto traders were hoping for today to be a successful ‘Dogeday’ by sending dogecoin to the moon,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the brokerage Oanda, reports CoinDesk. “Some were eyeing the $0.50 level as an area to take some profit, with others having outlandish hopes of a skyrocketing move to the $1 mark. The current retail fervor probably won’t completely give up on dogecoin, but a sell-the-event reaction could be in the cards.”

But it this the end for dogecoin? Probably not. Despite the value drop, the meme cryptocurrency has already made a mark, clawing its way up from what was absolutely rock-bottom to make a significant impact that brands and even the global audience at large took notice of. That impact will take time to wear off – and will also always leave room for a re-rise in the Shiba Inu currency.

Amazon thinking about accepting $DOGE as payment according to @newsbtc.— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 20, 2021

HOLD THE DOGECOIN! A major spike will happen soon!#Dogecoin — Dogecoin (@investments_ceo) April 20, 2021

Dogecoin, much like Bitcoin, is a digital coin used for e-transactions. Doge is a reference to the ‘doge’ meme and has a picture of the shiba inu on it. It is a cryptocurrency, a form of digital money that, much like bitcoin, enables peer-to-peer transactions across a decentralized network.

Since its creation, Doge has also been used to donate money to charities. These have included the 2014 Jamaican Bobsled team who couldn’t afford to get to the Sochi Winter Olympics, a Nascar driver named Josh Wise, and a clean water project in Kenya called Doge4Water.

At the peak of the meme’s popularity in 2013, Palmer, an Australian marketer, made a joke combining two of the internet’s most talked-about topics: cryptocurrency and Doge. He bought the Dogecoin.com domain and uploaded a photoshopped Shibe on a coin.

“If you want to make Dogecoin a reality, get in touch,” said the website. On the other side of the world, Billy Markus, a software engineer at IBM, got in touch and set Dogecoin live. Dogecoin soared up by more than 60 per cent over the last 24 hours and experienced a 1,421 per cent increase in trading volume according to crypto data firm CoinMarketCap.

The peak price of Dogecoin in 2018 was around two cents, right before it crashed along with the rest of cryptocurrency. Reports suggest that by early 2019, Dogecoin had lost nearly 90 per cent of its value and was trading for a fraction of a penny.

