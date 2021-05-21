Dogecoin Value Jumped 22% after Elon Must Tweeted This Song from 1950s

“How much is that doggie in the window? The one with the waggly tail, How much is that doggie in the window? I do hope that doggie’s for sale," is how Patti Page’s iconic song from 1952, ‘How much is that doggie in the window’ goes. The song which has since made its way into pop culture, found an unlikely ally: The cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Dogecoin started as a joke. In 2021, however, the joke appears to have turned on those who didn’t take the meme cryptocurrency seriously. The meme-cryptocurrency Elon Musk wouldn’t stop tweeting about reached an all-time high in mid-April, crossing 10 cents for the first time. The market cap of DogeCoin — which started as a joke and is literally classified as “a meme coin" — is currently over $74.13 billion. This is the highest-ever for the cryptocurrency, and the result of a semi-ironic movement that’s involved thousands of buyers, tens of thousands of online posters and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. In early January, each token was worth less than one cent. In late January, when both the GameStop and DogeCoin movements hit their stride, the value of DogeCoin shot up to 7.5 cents, well over a 10-magnification, before sliding down to 2.5 cents. On May 7, Dogecoin has touched 70 cents, just 30 cents away from the 1-dollar mark.

The value of the cryptocurrency, however, dipped again in the following weeks, and a recent drop in most cryptocurrency prices like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. And then Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss Elon Musk came back to the rescue.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted “How much is that Doge in the window?" in a reference to Patti Page’s song. He also attached a photo: A photo with the word “CYBERVIKING" in blue neon lights. Under it was what seemed to be a one-dollar bill but with the popular shiba inu dog at the center instead of George Washington.

How much is that Doge in the window? pic.twitter.com/bxTkWOr50V— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

Did Musk’s tweet imply Dogecoin was going to be worth a dollar soon? Crypto-Twitter certainly felt that.

Hit that retweet if you are waiting for $1 doge. pic.twitter.com/0A5bhatbG8— Ash WSB (@ashwsbreal) May 20, 2021

Do think #DOGE will ever reach $100.00? are you down for that #Dogecoinarmy Retweet pic.twitter.com/omADhOhSIB — ceroromo (@ceroromo1) May 20, 2021

Talking to the mooooon 1 doge pic.twitter.com/o18L7pDYUo— Rizwan Mirza (@_rizwanmirza) May 20, 2021

Just before the billionaire’s tweet at 6:41 a.m. ET, the price of Dogecoin was at 0.3667, according to on Coinbase data. By 8:10 a.m. IST it had risen as high as 0.401377, marking a quick 22% change in last 24 hours.

While we’re still unsure what ‘Cyberviking’ really means, it could be a reference to Tardis: CyberKing was a Dreadnought-class ship whose pilot was integrated into it, making it the CyberKing. It was a huge bipedal robot operated by a living controller. These ships were used to front a Cyberman invasion by crippling whole cities and upgrading their populations en masse. They were the largest, if not the most powerful, weapons utilised by the Cybermen in battle.

In a recent interview, Musk had mentioned, that this cryptocurrency may be the future. In the interview, he says that “There is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of the world. Then the question is which won is it going to be? It could be multiple," he said.

He then explains the origins of how Dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency, and that’s the irony, explains Musk. “That the currency that began as a joke, becomes the real currency."

In the video, he does add that, “Don’t invest your life savings into cryptocurrency. That’s unwise."

