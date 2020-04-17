BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Here's How Dogs Can Help Sniff Out Asymptomatic Coronavirus Patients

Image credits: London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Image credits: London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Detection dogs could be deployed at airports at the end of the epidemic to rapidly identify people carrying the virus, helping prevent the re-emergence of the disease.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
Share this:

After bombs, drugs and suspicious activity, dogs can now potentially help detect the new novel Coronavirus.

Dogs' keen sense of smell might help them detect the most complicated kind of coronavirus patient - the asymptomatic carriers, who can turn into super spreaders.

A British charity has teamed up with scientists to see whether dogs could help detect COVID-19 through their keen sense of smell.

Medical Detection Dogs will work with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Durham University in northeast England to determine whether canines could help diagnoses.

It follows previous research into dogs' ability to sniff out malaria and is based on a belief that each disease triggers a distinct odour.

The organisations said they had begun preparations to train dogs in six weeks "to help provide a rapid, non-invasive diagnosis towards the tail end of the epidemic".

The charity has previously trained dogs to detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's and bacterial infections by sniffing samples taken from patients.

They can also detect subtle changes in skin temperature, potentially making them useful to determining if a person has a fever.

"In principle, we're sure that dogs could detect COVID-19," said Claire Guest, founder and chief executive of Medical Detection Dogs.

"We are now looking into how we can safely catch the odour of the virus from patients and present it to the dogs.

"The aim is that dogs will be able to screen anyone, including those who are asymptomatic, and tell us whether they need to be tested.

"This would be fast, effective and non-invasive and make sure the limited NHS (National Health Service) testing resources are only used where they are really needed."

The head of disease control at the LSHTM said dogs could detect malaria with "extremely high accuracy" and, as other respiratory diseases changed body odour, there was a "very high chance" it could also work with COVID-19.

“It’s very early stages,” says James Logan, head of LSHTM’s Department of Disease Control. “We know diseases have odors — including respiratory diseases such as influenza — and that those odors are in fact quite distinct. There is a very, very good chance that Covid-19 has a specific odor, and if it does I am really confident that the dogs would be able to learn that smell and detect it.”


Detection dogs could be deployed at airports at the end of the epidemic to rapidly identify people carrying the virus, helping prevent the re-emergence of the disease, according to Steve Lindsay from Durham University.

If the project is successful, dogs will be able supplement ongoing testing by screening for the virus accurately and could “triage” 250 people per hour– by the summer in England.

(With inputs from AFP)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,542

    +54,325*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,157,108

    +96,181*

  • Cured/Discharged

    543,519

    +32,163*  

  • Total DEATHS

    144,047

    +9,693*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres