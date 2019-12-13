DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations once again trended on social media in the UK as the quirky tradition of posting images of dogs outside polling stations took the nation by storm.

The United Kingdom, which went to polls for the third time in four years, saw millions stepping out to exercise their franchise which sees heavyweights like Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in contention. The voting on Thursday, December 12, saw Johnson winning the elections. After his sweeping victory, the PM said Britain would leave the European Union by January 31.

As voters thronged to polling booths, many were accompanied by their pet pooches as well. Using the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations, voters took to social media to share images of their canines outside the voting stations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took part in the election tradition shared an image of his pet, along with the caption, "Folks, today is the day. Vote Conservative to get Brexit done."

A number of other voters took to their Twitter handle to share their views on the ongoing election as well. While one rued that people were not voting, using dog allusions, writing, "Loki unimpressed at the miserable December weather! If the pooches made it, make sure you vote too," another wrote, "Today is so incredibly important, please get out there and vote."

Another person shared an image of her dog and opined on the importance of polling. The person wrote, "This is Hester. She's only 3 months old, so she's too young to vote, but she wants you all of you to go out and vote on her behalf. "

Here are a few more tweets that showed pets at the polling stations:

We’ve been waiting the whole day to join #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/LpLCa4Hyh2 — Molly, Ella & Mum (@molly_ella_pups) December 12, 2019

what am I loving today?The fact that #dogsatpollingstations has had a festive rebrand. pic.twitter.com/K9VrmPNC3S — gareth lewis (@__GARETHLEWIS) December 12, 2019

#dogsatpollingstations Poppy was even allowed in as it was so wet. Voting done. pic.twitter.com/CiJSSt7jT4 — Lydia Massiah (@lydia_massiah) December 12, 2019

Just voted with our (now retired) assistance dog Wallis. She’d vote with both her head and her heart (and being a Labrador probably her stomach) #VoteGreen2019 #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/AeCnWvAq8D — Jonathan Bartley (@jon_bartley) December 12, 2019

Roxy is only 7 months old, but she knows how important it is to vote... #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/UyjxB7MN3A — Ben Hunte (@BenInLDN) December 12, 2019

Roxy is only 7 months old, but she knows how important it is to vote... #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/UyjxB7MN3A — Ben Hunte (@BenInLDN) December 12, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.