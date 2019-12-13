Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

#DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot

British PM Boris Johnson took part in the election tradition shared an image of his pet, along with the caption, "Folks, today is the day. Vote Conservative to get Brexit done."

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
#DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot
Dogs stationed outside polling booths in UK. (Image credits: Twitter)

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations once again trended on social media in the UK as the quirky tradition of posting images of dogs outside polling stations took the nation by storm.

The United Kingdom, which went to polls for the third time in four years, saw millions stepping out to exercise their franchise which sees heavyweights like Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in contention. The voting on Thursday, December 12, saw Johnson winning the elections. After his sweeping victory, the PM said Britain would leave the European Union by January 31.

As voters thronged to polling booths, many were accompanied by their pet pooches as well. Using the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations, voters took to social media to share images of their canines outside the voting stations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took part in the election tradition shared an image of his pet, along with the caption, "Folks, today is the day. Vote Conservative to get Brexit done."

A number of other voters took to their Twitter handle to share their views on the ongoing election as well. While one rued that people were not voting, using dog allusions, writing, "Loki unimpressed at the miserable December weather! If the pooches made it, make sure you vote too," another wrote, "Today is so incredibly important, please get out there and vote."

Another person shared an image of her dog and opined on the importance of polling. The person wrote, "This is Hester. She's only 3 months old, so she's too young to vote, but she wants you all of you to go out and vote on her behalf. "

Here are a few more tweets that showed pets at the polling stations:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram