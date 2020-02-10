Take the pledge to vote

Doing a Frighten: Innocent Doggo Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring But Vet Saves the Day

Pepper, the doggo, was immediately taken to a hospital and an X-ray confirmed that the ring was in fact inside his belly.

February 10, 2020
Doing a Frighten: Innocent Doggo Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring But Vet Saves the Day
Image credits: Valley Farm Animal Hospital / Facebook.

A veterinarian shared a hilarious post on Twitter after he treated a dog who gulped a diamond ring.

The incident was reported from South Africa. Pepper, an Australian Pointer, accidentally swallowed its owner's engagement ring.

Pepper was immediately taken to a hospital and an X-ray confirmed that the ring was inside its belly.

The vet successfully extracted the ring and shared a funny post on Facebook about the incident.

He shared a picture of the dog with the caption, “My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That's because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom's engagement ring!”

The post garnered more than 5000 likes and about 4400 shares. The comments section of the vet’s post saw some hilarious comments and people recalling similar incidents with their pets.

A user wrote, “Poor pup! Glad it worked out well for everyone! We had a similar incident with our boxer that ended up with surgery, so you got lucky!”

One person recalled the time when his cat ate jewellery.

Another shared the story of a 6-month-old Beagle buried a ring. “Took a week and a metal detector to find it!”.

