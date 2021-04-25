'Doing My Duty': Pregnant Gujarat Nurse Continues Her Covid-19 Duty While Observing Roza

A nurse from Gujarat has been winning hearts online for helping treat Covid-19 patients while being four months pregnant. On Sunday, India reported another global record with 349,691 new daily Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours. It also recorded a single-day toll of 2,767 fatalities. While the situation in India continues to remain grim, stories of hope and corona warriors going out of their way to help ease the crisis are keeping us going. Not only is Nancy Ayeza Mistry pregnant, she is also fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to reports by ANI, Mistry has been tirelessly attending patients at a COVID care center in Surat while observing Roza. Every day for eight to ten hours, Mistry goes around helping patients at the Atal COVID-19 center at the Althan Community Hall.

She had stepped in to help during the crisis last year too. But this year, she is pregnant. However, that has not stopped her.

Gujarat: Nancy Ayeza Mistry, a four months pregnant nurse has been attending patients at a COVID care center in Surat, while observing 'Roza'.She says, "I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as prayer." pic.twitter.com/Hx1EQXEAOx — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as a prayer."

Recently, viral images of a 5-month pregnant woman standing in the heat with a lathi in hand, telling motorcyclists to stay home amid the second wave of coronavirus gathered appreciation from all quarters. The lady in question is the DSP of Dantewada Shilpa Sahu. Leader of the special anti naxal force the ‘Danteshwari Fighters’, Sahu took a break from anti-naxal operations after she conceived but is out to fight as a corona warrior now.

“I am in the department but the child is not in the workforce. Keeping it in mind, I wear mask and take other precautions and instruct people from afar). That is why I keep a lathi also…to use it to keep people at a distance," she told News18.

Shilpa’s photos went viral after it was shared by Addl Transport commissioner Dipanshu Kabra shared them on his Twitter account and users started commenting on them.

