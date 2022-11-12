Doja Cat Changes Twitter Username to 'Fart' After Elon Musk Helps Her Out

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and rapper Doja Cat’s funny social media banter has garnered massive traction on Twitter. It was on Thursday when the Kiss Me More rapper decided to change the username of her Twitter account. However, when she was unable to do it by herself, she took help from the Tesla owner, who recently took over as the Twitter boss. Though Doja Cat’s way of seeking help included some profanities involved, in the end, she thanked Elon Musk for his promptness and assistance.

For those unaware, the rapper’s previous username on the micro-blogging site was ‘Christmas’, which has been now changed to ‘Fart.’ When Doja Cat tried to make the change herself, she seemingly failed multiple times and tweeted, “Why can’t I change my name on here.”

why can’t i change my name on here — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

As soon as the tweet caught the attention of the Twitter CEO he promptly responded, “Working on it!”

Working on it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

In a subsequent post, Elon Musk called her username, “Pretty funny though (laughing emoticons).”

Pretty funny though 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

When the rapper’s username was successfully changed, the So High songstress thanked Musk for his assistance. “Thank you, Elon,” she wrote while showing her gratitude.

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has taken several hard decisions over the working of the company. He sacked several top officials of the social media company including Parag Agarwal as the CEO, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

