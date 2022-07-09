Doja Cat Feuding With Noah Schnapp Over 'Stranger Things' Crush Turns Twitter Upside Down

Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat are kind of feuding on social media and if it’s not a sentence you ever expected to read, Twitter sympathises. What’s the feud over, you ask? Joseph Quinn, who plays everyone’s favourite tragic hero Eddie Munson on Stranger Things. Doja had a little crush on Joseph, and as one does, DMd Noah to set her up with his Stranger Things co-star. Noah went ahead and put up a funny TikTok video of Doja’s DMs and since it went viral, Doja took to TikTok herself and slammed him over making the DMs public.

Suffice it to say, memes have been made. They might be the only things salvaging this dumpster fire of a situation. As always, the Internet has been busy picking sides, too.

i don’t know what’s more funny the filters while she’s being serious or the fact that doja cat is beefing with noah schnapp https://t.co/VQuxDBb7tR — َ (@writteniinstars) July 8, 2022

Doja Cat in Noah Schnapp's dms pic.twitter.com/soWMRsos08 — MichaelBeProcessing (@MichaelBePetty) July 9, 2022

Doja Cat on Twitter: ***tweets she likes Joseph Quinn*** Noah Schnapp on Tiktok after seeing the tweet: pic.twitter.com/YKWteea8gj — WYD Doja? (@simp_dc) July 9, 2022

noah schnapp when he met doja cat. sorry nosh, but i have to do this pic.twitter.com/q4S6Rg6l6f — berrr (@nandaaulah) July 9, 2022

I don’t know what’s more funny? Is it the filters, while she’s being serious or the fact that 26 year old Doja Cat is beefing with 17 year old Noah Schnapp.

joseph quinn #Noahschnapp #DojaCat pic.twitter.com/MYqRpeDdLh — SilverbackDiamondhands (@SDiamondhands) July 9, 2022

doja cat beefing w noah schnapp pic.twitter.com/KHq8kWfkzv — cody ☆ rena fanpage (@C4TB0YZS) July 8, 2022

noah on wednesday when he decided to upload a funny screenshot of his conversation with doja cat on tiktok#noahschnapp #dojacat#josephquinn pic.twitter.com/g5zkauMKOo — lsd (@_lizzdominguezz) July 8, 2022

joseph quinn logging onto the internet to see doja cat and noah schnapp at each other’s necks and their stans fighting each other pic.twitter.com/0e35ChJSEI — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) July 8, 2022

joseph quinn in his own little world completely unaware of what’s going on with doja cat and noah schnapp pic.twitter.com/HbxqfDkjVM — juli ❥ | st spoilers (@munsons86) July 8, 2022

Talking about the situation, Doja had said on TikTok, “I think that… to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair this is like a kid. Like Noah is like I don’t know how old he is but there’s no way he’s over like 21 (Noah is 17). And he might be, and I could be wrong. But like, when you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t. I’m just trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my fair share of f**k ups, so that I don’t f**k up again.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.