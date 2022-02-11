Dolly Parton Offers Free College Tuitions to Employees of Her Theme Park Dollywood

If Dolly Parton’s funding for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was not enough for people to love her, the American country singer has now announced that she will be paying full college tuition for all employees of her theme park Dollywood. According to a report by Goodable, Parton’s Dollywood Parks and Resorts announced it will pay all tuition costs, fees, and books for employees who choose to pursue higher education. The funding is applicable to all part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees from day one on the job reported Goodable.

According to the official website of Dollywood, the initiative is piloted by Parton’s operating partner Herschend Enterprises, and it is touted to “mark a significant investment for workers.” The GROW U program is powered by Guild Education which provides similar programs to employees of other companies like Taco Bell, Disney, Lowe’s, Walmart and more.

Speaking to WHJL-11 Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company said, “We know when our hosts are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests. The creation of the program allows another avenue for us to care for our hosts.” Naughton also added, “One of The Dollywood Foundation’s key tenets is to ‘learn more.’ This program is created with that very tenet in mind.” Naughton mentioned that the purpose of this initiative is to encourage the employees to develop themselves through advanced learning to fulfill the foundation’s other aims like, “care more, dream more, and be more.”

WHJL-11 reports that employees of Dollywood will have access to diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners of GROW U. Programs will be offered in business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology, and marketing. Dollywood will also provide partial funding, up to $5,250 (approx Rs3,93,529)/year, for 150 additional programs in fields including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design, reported a local Tennessee news outlet.

The singer also donated $1 million (Rs 7,49,60,500) to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the US to fund the development of the Moderna vaccine.

