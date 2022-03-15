Dolly Parton Wins Hearts Once Again by Declining 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame' Nomination

Dolly Parton gave the world another reason to adore her by declining ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’ nomination. The American singer and songwriter felt that she had not earned the nomination. In a statement, she said: “Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again-if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Dolly Parton, who is a much-loved celebrity around the world for her philanthropic programmes, has been appreciated for her honesty.

Among the many reasons @DollyParton is so loved by so many people including myself and revered as the queen of country forever ❤️❤️ https://t.co/NP4dJDQvhr— James Jabba (@JabbaTalks) March 14, 2022

We're the dictionary, but Dolly is defining the word 'humility.' 🦋— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 14, 2022

There is a Dolly Parton hall of fame and it’s the planet earth. Love you.— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) March 14, 2022

Ma’am, if you don’t deserve it, who does? Love your heart.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 14, 2022

Dolly Parton is one of the most amazing humans that has ever existed and on my old account I had a thread that showed it. So it’s time to gather the evidence again so y’all can see the scope for yourselves. 🧵 https://t.co/ykdsXvbOnN— Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) March 14, 2022

Dolly was in the news last time when she announced that she will be paying full college tuition for all employees of her theme park Dollywood. According to a report by Goodable, Parton’s Dollywood Parks and Resorts announced it will pay all tuition costs, fees, and books for employees who choose to pursue higher education. The funding is applicable to all part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees from day one on the job reported Goodable.

