‘Dolo 650’ Trends as Desi Twitter Takes a 'Chill Pill' With Memes Amid Third Wave

If you had thought that the pandemic is finally behind us, you are wrong. It has reared its ugly head by bringing a new variant called Omicron. At this time when the Covid-19 cases are increasing, the demand for the medicine Dolo 650 is high. On this occasion, netizens on the one side have come up with #Dolo650 which is trending on Twitter. Dolo 650 is a tablet which is a common painkiller that has been seen in every household used to treat aches, pains and fever. Netizens have stirred up Twitter with the regular dose of humour with memes related to Dolo 650.

Take a look at the top best memes on Twitter:

And sonaar will ask for half Etherium for a Dolo 650#Ethereum #dolo650 pic.twitter.com/JZJd6PLyMP— Hitesh Taral (@HTaral) January 7, 2022

Dolo 650 at every covid wave😃 pic.twitter.com/EHEMhVfFqA— Doctor Of Bones (@dramolsoni) January 8, 2022

Covid 3rd Wave …Meanwhile owner of DOLO 650:- pic.twitter.com/dGXXWTep9w — Mr. Dhruv 🙂 (@Memewaalaa) January 8, 2022

Dolo 650 owner after seeing rising cases pic.twitter.com/gDSotwrxlN— Kalash Shetty (@shettytalks) January 7, 2022

When chemist bhaiiya gives u crocin insted of dolo 650 : pic.twitter.com/NV6ejlSXIC— Shaapit रेसॉल्यूशन 🇮🇳 (@pro_timewaster) January 7, 2022

Dolo 650 owner these days pic.twitter.com/v98oQAtE2x— Khushi🌻 (@hit_wicket__) January 7, 2022

Customers at medical shop purchasing Dolo 650. pic.twitter.com/bOSWqLLSTe— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 8, 2022

Literally everyone right nowDolo 650 pic.twitter.com/4WnHcfP3nN— Sahil SK (@iamsk_8) January 7, 2022

Today, Indian has reported 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths. The government is currently speeding the booster vaccine dose against the virus to the people who work in healthcare and those who are above 60 years of age. Various states have announced strict restrictions like night and weekend curfews to curb the COVID-19 cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.